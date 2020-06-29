Connect with us

Bill Edwards is now selling his entire St. Pete waterfront compound for nearly $20 million

Bill Edwards, former Tampa Bay Rowdies owner and current owner of the Sundial entertainment complex in downtown St. Petersburg, is selling his entire Snell Isle Harbor waterfront compound for $19,995,000.

Located at 2040 and 2044 Brightwaters Blvd NE, Saint Petersburg, the listing actually consists of two homes on a 1.73-acre estate, and totals 10 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, 554 feet of water frontage, two deepwater docks, multiple jet ski and boat lifts, two pools, and more.

The big house, nicknamed “Villa Terranova,” is an award-winning 8,350 square-foot Tuscan manor, while the modern 8,033 square-foot, “Amanyara,” was actually built as a guest home for Edwards.

In June of 2019, the “Amanyara” was listed at $6.2 million. At the time, Edwards told the Tampa Bay Times, the sale had nothing to do with a nagging lawsuit for allegedly defrauding veterans to the tune of $180 million. That case was later dismissed.

The listing agent is Dania Perry of Century 21 Kim White and Associates.

___

Republished with permission of Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

  1. Sonja Fitch

    June 29, 2020 at 6:17 am

    Another white man abusing the common good? Or another white rich man getting richer ?

    Reply

