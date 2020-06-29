Pam Bondi compares Joe Biden’s mandatory mask pitch to Cuban totalitarianism

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to spike, Democrats, such as presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, are advocating for the mandatory wearing of masks.

While some arguments against the proposal focus on public health objections, former Attorney General Pam Bondi believes that Biden’s proposal is really a harbinger of Marxist totalitarianism.

“What’s it similar to? In Cuba, where Castro makes all school-aged children wear a Pioneer Scarf,” Bondi said Friday night on Fox News’ Hannity.

“What’s going to be next? Banning guns,” Bondi added. “The first words out of his mouth are talking about making every American wear a mask.”

Bondi said that was part of the Biden “socialist agenda,” a creed the Delaware Democrat purportedly shares with “Bernie Sanders and AOC.”

“That’s the path America would be headed down if that man was elected as President,” the former Attorney General contended.

“Perhaps it’s because he believed that a third of our population died from the COVID disease,” Bondi said. “That’s the first false thing he said.”

Bondi was referring to a gaffe, where Biden briefly said 120 million people had died of the novel coronavirus before immediately correcting himself.

However, much of the right wing press avoided reporting the correction.

Bondi said Biden wants to “Do away with every essence of our federalist society, our laws.”

Bondi, of course, is not a disinterested observer. The former two-term Attorney General and current lobbyist for Ballard Partners is part of the host committee for the 2020 Republican National Convention in Jacksonville in late August.

Ironically, despite her slashing rhetoric against mandatory masks, Bondi expressed hope (in vain, as it turned out) that masks would be worn voluntarily at the Donald Trump rally in Tulsa earlier this month.

“We hope that people are going to stay socially distanced, are going to wear a mask, [use] hand sanitizer and be respectful of each other,” Bondi said to The Guardian.

“It’s not a legal requirement, it’s people’s own free choice. But we hope everyone will be peaceful and happy and have a great rally and social distance,” she added.

With Republicans desperate to hold onto Florida, facing polls that show a strong Biden lead consistently, expect more comparisons between Biden and Castro.

The hopes for Trump partisans is that some of them will stick.