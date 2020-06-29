Connect with us

2020

3 Marion County electeds back Ryan Chamberlin for CD 3

2020 Headlines

VP contender Kamala Harris endorses Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in CD 26

2020 Headlines

Amanda Makki shores up support among veterans

2020 Headlines

Analysis: COVID-19 has crippled political fundraising

2020 Headlines

Judge chips away at mail-in ballots case

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden slams Donald Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops

2020

3 Marion County electeds back Ryan Chamberlin for CD 3

More support from the Marion corner of the six-county district.

on

Congressional candidate Ryan Chamberlin picked up a trio of endorsements in his bid for the Republican nomination in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

The new backers: Marion County Tax Collector George Albright, Sen. Dennis Baxley and former Marion County Commissioner Mike Amsden.

“Ryan Chamberlain is a businessman and family man with the real world experience so desperately needed today in Washington. We need someone who clearly understands what Congressional action means for working families back home, and Ryan fits the bill,” Albright said.

Baxley, a staunch conservative who has represented Marion in the Legislature for all but three years this millennium, said Chamberlin “could be trusted to put God, the Constitution, and Family above politics.” He added, “Ryan is a pro-Trump conservative with a heart who will stand up for what is right without hesitation.”

Amsden said, “Ryan Chamberlin is running this campaign the same way he has his successful business enterprises. I am confident that with his contacts and base of support that he will win and take that same ‘can-do’ business experience to Washington.”

The nods bolster Chamberlin’s support within Marion, which is home to about a fifth of the district’s 209,000 Republicans. Prior endorsements have come from Rep. Stan McClain, Roy AbshierGregory FlanaganStan and Lisa PlappertDavid Tillman, and Bishop James E. Varnum.

“It is an honor to have the endorsements of these esteemed Marion County leaders,” Chamberlin said in a Monday news release. “They are local legends and have effectively represented our people and our cause with wisdom and principle. I will be counting on them for counsel on this campaign and beyond.”

Chamberlin, an author, speaker and consultant, is one of 10 Republicans running to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, who announced last year that he would not seek another term.

The GOP slate also includes Kat CammackTodd ChaseBill EngelbrechtJoe Dallas MilladoGavin RollinsJames St. GeorgeJudson SappDavid Theus and Amy Pope Wells.

Chamberlin was one of a half-dozen candidates to break the six-figure mark in fundraising through the end of the first quarter, alongside Cammack, Chase, Rollins, St. George and Sapp.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It is a safe Republican seat.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?