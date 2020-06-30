Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida

Prison visitation ban extended to mid-July

The department first imposed the visitation ban in March to try to prevent the spread of the virus.

on

With the number of inmate cases of COVID-19 nearing 2,000, the Florida Department of Corrections on Monday extended a ban on prison visitors through July 15.

The department first imposed the visitation ban in March to try to prevent the spread of the virus.

It had been extended through June 28. In a news release Monday, the department said the “decision to reinstate the normal visitation schedule will be evaluated in consultation with public health experts. Inmates will continue to have access to their loved ones through mail, phone calls and video visitation.”

As of Monday, 1,963 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19, and 24 inmates had died because of the virus.

Also, 438 corrections workers had been infected, according to department numbers.

___

Republished with permission of the News Service of Florida.

