Penny and Jeff Vinik hit the pause button on divorce

Penny Vinik is putting her divorce petition on pause as she seeks to reconcile with husband, Jeff Vinik, according to documents filed in Hillsborough County Court.

Mr. Vinik owns the Tampa Bay Lightning and is a prominent real estate investor behind the Water Street Tampa development through his partnership in Strategic Property Partners.

Mrs. Vinik has been less visible in the public eye, but sits on boards for the Tampa Preparatory School and the Tampa Museum of Art.

Mrs. Vinik filed for divorce on June 8, but in a subsequent order, Hillsborough County Judge Jennifer Gabbard wrote the couple agreed to “abate” their divorce case for 90 days to reconcile the marriage.

If Mrs. Vinik does not withdraw the petition by September 24, the divorce proceedings will continue.

The Viniks have an estimated net worth of $600 million, according to a celebrity wealth tracker.

The couple owns two homes in Tampa’s Palma Ceia neighborhood, one they paid $6 million for in 2010 and the other $2.5 million in 2011, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

In Mrs. Vinik’s original petition, she asked for exclusive use of both homes as well as a property the couple owns in Massachusetts for the duration of the divorce proceedings.

She also requested use of two Porsche sport utility vehicles, one in Tampa and one at the Massachusetts home, which she typically used during the couple’s better days.

The petition also asked for continued access to the couple’s private aircrafts.