Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Penny and Jeff Vinik hit the pause button on divorce

APolitical

A long-overdue ‘Tip of the Cap’ to baseball’s Black pioneers

APolitical Headlines

Dane Eagle announces birth of first child, Ronin Theodore Eagle

APolitical Headlines

UK tour operator scraps Florida visits over Disney measures

APolitical Headlines

The NBA is coming back, and here’s 10 things to know

APolitical Headlines

NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021

APolitical

Penny and Jeff Vinik hit the pause button on divorce

The couple are taking 90 days to attempt to reconcile.

on

Penny Vinik is putting her divorce petition on pause as she seeks to reconcile with husband, Jeff Vinik, according to documents filed in Hillsborough County Court.

Mr. Vinik owns the Tampa Bay Lightning and is a prominent real estate investor behind the Water Street Tampa development through his partnership in Strategic Property Partners.

Mrs. Vinik has been less visible in the public eye, but sits on boards for the Tampa Preparatory School and the Tampa Museum of Art.

Mrs. Vinik filed for divorce on June 8, but in a subsequent order, Hillsborough County Judge Jennifer Gabbard wrote the couple agreed to “abate” their divorce case for 90 days to reconcile the marriage.

If Mrs. Vinik does not withdraw the petition by September 24, the divorce proceedings will continue.

The Viniks have an estimated net worth of $600 million, according to a celebrity wealth tracker.

The couple owns two homes in Tampa’s Palma Ceia neighborhood, one they paid $6 million for in 2010 and the other $2.5 million in 2011, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

In Mrs. Vinik’s original petition, she asked for exclusive use of both homes as well as a property the couple owns in Massachusetts for the duration of the divorce proceedings.

She also requested use of two Porsche sport utility vehicles, one in Tampa and one at the Massachusetts home, which she typically used during the couple’s better days.

The petition also asked for continued access to the couple’s private aircrafts.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?