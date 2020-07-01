Mark Delegal, Josh Aubuchon launch lobbying firm

There’s a new lobbying shop in Tallahassee.

After years of experience in the process, top Florida lobbyists Mark Delegal and Josh Aubuchon on Wednesday announced the launch of their new venture: Delegal | Aubuchon.

“This is the culmination of years of experiences,” Delegal said. ”And this is the right time and the right business partner. Our client focus will remain strong, and our size will keep us agile and effective. I’m grateful for the talented Holland & Knight team, and to have worked for a firm of its stature for seven years.”

Aubuchon added, “I’m extremely proud to be going into business with Mark. We’ve worked together for 12 years and make a great team. I feel grateful to love what I do and help clients working on issues that make an impact in Florida, and I am excited about what we’ll be able to accomplish in this new chapter.”

The duo boasts decades of experience in the public policy and government relations fields and is already off to a fast start — Florida Chamber of Commerce EVP David Hart and Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida CEO Justin Senior endorsed their skills on day one.

“They are some of the best in the business,” Hart said. “I’ve known both Mark and Josh as professionals and as friends for the past decade. They have that great combination of knowledge, work ethic and pride in what they do. I am happy to watch them take this next step in their careers.”

“In the fast-paced, technical environment that is Florida politics, you need sound judgement,” Senior added. “Mark and Josh are trusted advisors you can count on to know their facts and help find or make a way.”

Both Delegal and Aubuchon were most recently lobbyists at Holland & Knight.

Delegal, with 27 years of experience in the field, led the firm’s Florida Government Advocacy Team. He was also named the 2016 Insurance Lobbyist of the Year by INFLUENCE Magazine and has remained listed in the Chambers USA guide to America’s Leading Business Lawyers since 2006. Rounding out the resume, he’s The 2015 “Tally Madness” Champion.

Aubuchon, who earned his law degree at FSU, was senior counsel in the Tallahassee office of Holland & Knight. He is a member of both the Board of Governors for the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s Political Institute and the Florida Bar’s Governmental and Public Policy Advocacy Committee, and he is a Leadership Tallahassee Class XXX graduate.

Delegal’s and Aubuchon’s knowledge spans several major industries, including agriculture, healthcare, local government, alcoholic beverages, insurance, regulated industries and general business issues.

No matter the sector, their mission is the same: Helping their clients effectively navigate the legislative process, and advocate for issues before all branches of state government.

More information on the firm is available at www.dacfl.com.