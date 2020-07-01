Gov. Ron DeSantis shoots down bill amending growth management laws

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill late Tuesday night that would have amended various sections of Florida law in regards to the land use and growth management of local governments.

The measure, SB 410, pushed for several changes including a mandate that local governments consider certain private-property rights in its decision-making.

The measure also directed the Department of Economic Opportunity to give preference to certain small counties and municipalities located near a proposed multi-use corridor when selecting applicants for certain grants.

Additionally, the bill would have prohibited county charters provisions or comprehensive plan goals adopted after January 1, 2020, from imposing a limits on land use within a municipality.

According to a bill analysis, general law authorizes that counties have “the power to carry on county government” and to “perform any other acts not inconsistent with law, which acts are in the common interest of the people of the county, and exercise all powers and privileges not specifically prohibited by law.”

And in the event that a charter county ordinance conflicts with a municipal ordinance, the county can determine which ordinance will stand.

The bill, if signed by the Governor, would have ended a charter counties ability to preempt a municipality’s land use regulation in certain cases.

The measure was sponsored by Republican Sen. Keith Perry of Alachua County.