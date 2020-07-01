Connect with us

2020

Anna Paulina Luna raises $410K in Q2

2020 Headlines

Ross Spano using public funds for rule-breaking Facebook ads

2020 Headlines

Big get: Marco Rubio endorses Dane Eagle in wide-open CD 19 primary

2020

3 Marion County electeds back Ryan Chamberlin for CD 3

2020 Headlines

VP contender Kamala Harris endorses Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in CD 26

2020 Headlines

Amanda Makki shores up support among veterans

2020

Anna Paulina Luna raises $410K in Q2

Luna is the first in the crowded CD 13 race to release Q2 numbers.

on

Republican Anna Paulina Luna said she raised more than $410,000 in the second quarter of 2020 for her campaign in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

That brings Luna’s total raised so far to nearly $800,000. Luna is running in a crowded Republican primary for the party’s nomination to take on incumbent Charlie Crist.

“I am honored by the outpouring of support from Pinellas County and across the country,” Luna said. “Our people-first campaign is fueled by countless conservatives across Pinellas and the United States that are tired of do-nothing, say-anything politicians like Charlie Crist. I am thrilled at our momentum leading into August and look forward to sending him home in November.”

Luna’s latest haul puts her on track to be a financially viable contender against her toughest challenger, Amanda Makki.

No other candidates in the race have yet reported second quarter financials, which cover April 1-June 30. Luna’s second quarter earnings more than catch her up to Makki, who raised about $747,000 as of March 31.

How much Luna bridges the funding gap with Makki depends on Makki’s second quarter performance.

Luna, a military veteran, is also catching up to George Buck, who ran unsuccessfully against Christ two years ago. Buck has raised more than $612,000 to date.

Also running are former attorney Sheila Griffin and political newcomer Sharon Barry Newby. Griffin has raised just less than $32,000 as of the end of March while Newby raised less than $12,000.

Crist, meanwhile, has a sizable war chest with nearly $1.8 million raised as of the end of March.

Since redistricting to include parts of downtown and South St. Pete that had formerly been included in Congresswoman Kathy Castor’s district, CD 13 now leans blue.

However, conservatives have their eye on the district in hopes of regaining a majority in the U.S. House.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis extends eviction moratorium in order’s final hours.