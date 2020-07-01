Anna Paulina Luna raises $410K in Q2

Republican Anna Paulina Luna said she raised more than $410,000 in the second quarter of 2020 for her campaign in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

That brings Luna’s total raised so far to nearly $800,000. Luna is running in a crowded Republican primary for the party’s nomination to take on incumbent Charlie Crist.

“I am honored by the outpouring of support from Pinellas County and across the country,” Luna said. “Our people-first campaign is fueled by countless conservatives across Pinellas and the United States that are tired of do-nothing, say-anything politicians like Charlie Crist. I am thrilled at our momentum leading into August and look forward to sending him home in November.”

Luna’s latest haul puts her on track to be a financially viable contender against her toughest challenger, Amanda Makki.

No other candidates in the race have yet reported second quarter financials, which cover April 1-June 30. Luna’s second quarter earnings more than catch her up to Makki, who raised about $747,000 as of March 31.

How much Luna bridges the funding gap with Makki depends on Makki’s second quarter performance.

Luna, a military veteran, is also catching up to George Buck, who ran unsuccessfully against Christ two years ago. Buck has raised more than $612,000 to date.

Also running are former attorney Sheila Griffin and political newcomer Sharon Barry Newby. Griffin has raised just less than $32,000 as of the end of March while Newby raised less than $12,000.

Crist, meanwhile, has a sizable war chest with nearly $1.8 million raised as of the end of March.

Since redistricting to include parts of downtown and South St. Pete that had formerly been included in Congresswoman Kathy Castor’s district, CD 13 now leans blue.

However, conservatives have their eye on the district in hopes of regaining a majority in the U.S. House.