Pandemic Patriotism: Here’s where you can watch fireworks in Florida this weekend

July 4 this year marks the first time it’s actually legal to set off personal fireworks in Florida for Independence Day. But the COVID-19 pandemic will dampen the boom in many communities, where large-scale fireworks displays have been canceled.

Here’s the latest Florida Politics round-up of where the bombs will still be bursting in air around the Sunshine State as part of (subdued) Independence Day festivities.

Alachua County

A parade is still happening and fireworks will be launched at Ginnie Springs shortly after sunset on July 4, reports WCJB. But displays in Alachua, Williston and Micanopy have been canceled, and the Archer Fireworks Display is delayed until September.

Bonita Springs

A drive-in fireworks show will be held at Naples-Fort Myers Greyhound Racing & Poker, the Naples Daily News reports.

Collier County

The Out Of This World 4th of July Drive-In Celebration will be held at the Collier County Fairgrounds July 4 – 5, with tickets at $43 per car, reports the Naples Daily News. Laser light shows and special effects will be the main attraction.

Davenport

A fireworks display will take place, with visitors encouraged to park along Davenport Avenue and to listen to synchronized music broadcast by radio, WTSP reports.

Dixie County

The 15th Annual Stephenson’s Fireworks begins at 8:30 on July 4, reports WCJB.

Dundee

The city will hold its fireworks display at Lake Marie Park at 9:20 p.m., WTSP reports.

Eustis

The Eustis Hometown Independence Day Celebration will take place as scheduled on Friday, July 3, with a Jeep show from 5 to 8 p.m. and fireworks planned.

Fort Lauderdale

The city will host four separate and smaller celebrations in the city, with hopes many will enjoy from their own homes, NBC 6 South Florida reports. Launch locations include Holiday Park, City Hall, Carter Park and Beach Community Center.

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens)

A drive-through fireworks display will be held at Hard Rock Stadium at 9:15 on July 4, reports NBC 6 South Florida.

Hernando County

The Hernando County Fairgrounds on July 4 will host a demolition derby and fireworks show at 4 p.m. WTSP reports.

Jacksonville

Rather than one large display, Jacksonville will host six smaller fireworks shows around town on July 4 to encourage smaller crowds, News4Jax reports. Locations include Downtown, Ed Austin Regional Park, St. Johns Town Center Mall, The Avenues Mall and FSCJ North and Normandy.

Lake City

The annual fireworks celebration will be drive-through only this year at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds from 6 to 9 p.m. on July, according to to WCJB.

Legoland (Polk County)

The theme park will host the Red, White & Boom fireworks display, asking guests to stay in various viewing areas around the park while practicing social distancing, Attractions Magazine reports. Glasses will be given to create the illusion of fireworks turning into bricks in the sky.

Miami Lakes

While the city of Miami and other localities will host virtual displays this year, Miami Lakes on July 4 will host a fireworks celebration from Graham Dairy Lake and Miami Lakes Optimist Park at 9 p.m., according to NBC 6 South Florida.

Miami Springs

While there is no car show or parade this year, Miami Springs will host fireworks on July 4 at the Miami Springs Golf and Country Club shortly after 8 p.m,, , NBC 6 South Florida reports.

North Port

The city will hold a drive-in fireworks display, with parking available at North Port High School, Heron Creek Middle School or Butler Park, WTSP reports.

Pensacola

A ticketed event at Wahoos Stadium includes a July 4 screening of The Sandlot and a fireworks display for $10, the Pensacola News Journal reports.

Pensacola Beach

A beachfront fireworks display will take place on the Pensacola Boardwalk from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on July 4, the Pensacola News Journal reports.

Sarasota

A drive-in fireworks celebration will be held at Nathan Bendreson Park, where tickets must be bought in advance for $15, WTSP reports.

SeaWorld (Orange County)

The Orlando theme park will host its new Light Up The Sky fireworks show on July 3, 4 and 5, Attractions Magazine reports. Guest viewing areas will be set up around the park with social distancing required.

Sebring

A DJ and fireworks show takes place at City Beach Pier around 9 p.m., WTSP reports.

Wellington

The city will host fireworks displays at Village Park and Wellington Green Park, WPTV reports. Wile facilities will be closed to the public, residents may drive to the Mall at Wellington Green and watch from their cars.

West Palm Beach

While all festivities have been canceled, the city will launch fireworks from two locations in the north and south ends of town, encouraging residents to watch from home, WPTV reports. The displays begin at 9 p.m.