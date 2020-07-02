Meet Bibiana Potestad, a Republican running for House District 105

Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them.

Today’s feature: Bibiana Potestad, a Republican candidate for House District 105.

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

To preserve the American Dream. I am running because that is a dream that needs to be preserved for our children and for future generations.

Education background?

I obtained a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from Barry University. My Juris Doctorate degree is from Ave Maria School of Law in Naples, Florida.

What was your first job?

I worked as a cashier for Michael Kors in Dolphin Mall.

Significant other? Kids?

Currently, no significant others or children.

Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

Yes, I have many mentors and friends within the Republican Party that I turn to for advice. They were incredibly supportive and encouraging.

Who do you count on for advice?

First and foremost, my parents. I also count on numerous life mentors who have always had my best interest at heart.

Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

Steve Marin from Marin & Sons. My campaign manager is Samantha Garcia; a hardworking, young lady with a bright and promising future ahead.

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

The office manager at my firm because he believes in me.

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

There are many people in state government who are doing a phenomenal job and are truly inspiring, many should be mentioned, but someone who deserves recognition for believing in me before anyone else and for being a remarkable mentor is Sen. Anitere Flores.

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

People have become distrustful of elected officials because they promise the world to voters in exchange for a vote but disappear as soon as they get elected without fulfilling their promises. I am committed to my voters and my future constituency; I have learned and continue to learn from true public servants to never turn my back on my community. Even now, prior to an elected position, I have volunteered at countless food distributions because that is what was needed from me.

What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

– Our economy and making sure we restore the jobs affected by COVID-19.

– The health and safety of my community because many were affected by this pandemic.

– Making sure our education system is second to none while promoting choice and resources that will improve the education our future generations receive.

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

I am interested in Uber/Lyft (ride-sharing) issues as well as Airbnb/hotels (sharing economy) issues. Ride sharing because Florida, particularly South Florida, has long been troubled with traffic issues, for residents commuting from my district to their places of employment in downtown or in other areas of high traffic density. Airbnb and hotels as a further way to stimulate our economy, which attracts thousands of tourists annually.

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

My district is truly diverse in needs since it encompasses three counties and multiples cities as well as unincorporated areas but at the present time, the most important issue in District105 is the economy and a sense of normality being restored.

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

In my opinion, Gov. Ron DeSantis has done a remarkable job so far especially given all the issues that have risen during his first term as Governor.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

Currently, nothing comes to mind.

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

They definitely have their value, but a campaign is so much more than just yard signs.

What’s the first thing you read each morning?

The Sunburn!!

Where do you get your political news?

I research a lot of issues on my own and steer clear from strongly biased media outlets. I do subscribe to a few Florida news sources such as Florida Politics, Politico, and the Sayfie Review .

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

Yes, all my social media platforms are @VotePotestad.

– Twitter.

– Instagram.

– Facebook.

In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

Whether it’s advocating for our economy or health and safety, I look forward to fighting every day for the hardworking people of my community that embraced me as their own when my family migrated to the United States looking for a better future that each of our citizens deserve.

Hobbies?

Spending quality time with my loved ones, reading, and traveling.

Favorite sport and sports team?

Baseball would be my favorite sport, for sure! I enjoy watching basketball and football. For favorite baseball team, it would be Marlins (because Miami) and the Yankees.