Gov. Ron DeSantis makes 75 appointments to Florida’s Judicial Nomination Commissions

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 75 appointments and reappointments Wednesday to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions.

Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Harout Samra of Coral Gables is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

First District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Christa E. Calamas of Tallahassee is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Peter Penrod of Tallahassee is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Gary K. Hunter of Tallahassee is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Second District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Charbel Barakat of Tampa is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Hunter H. Chamberlin of Tampa is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Traci Koster of Tampa is appointed from a list of nominees submitted by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Third District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Barry Rothberg of Miami Beach is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2022.

– Lauren Morse of Miami is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Adam Foslid of Coral Gables is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Fourth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Alexis Yarbrough of Fort Lauderdale is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Eric Yesner of Parkland is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Debra A. Jenks of West Palm Beach is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Fifth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Lauren Blocker is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.

– Amanda Carl of Osteen is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Carrie Eisnaugle of Sanford is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Michael C. Sasso is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

First Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Kerry Anne Schultz of Gulf Breeze is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Robert E. Jones III of Pensacola is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Lisa Jo Spencer of Mary Esther is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Second Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Matthew Carson of Tallahassee is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Robert Clarke of Tallahassee is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– William Spicola of Tallahassee is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Fourth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Chanda Rogers of Fernandina Beach is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Patrick Kilbane of Jacksonville is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Robert Harris of Jacksonville is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Fifth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Janice “JJ” Dahl of Clermont is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.

– Shanta Matthews of Ocala is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Sixth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Sonny Im of Tarpon Springs is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2022.

– Adam Ross of Clearwater is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Berny Jacques of Seminole is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Lee Haas of Clearwater is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Seventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Terrence White of Ormond Beach is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– John Reid of Daytona Beach Shores is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Travis Mydock is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Eighth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Rebecca Shinholser of Gainesville is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.

– Lindsey Turner of Gainesville is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.

– Christopher Elsey is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Brent Siegel of Gainesville is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Ninth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Tara Tedrow of Orlando is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Matthew Klein of Orlando is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Joshua Grosshans of Winter Garden is for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Tenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Nicholas Zbrzeznj of Bartow is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2022.

– Lydia Zbrzeznj of Bartow is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Benjamin Hardin of Lakeland is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Richard Straughn of Lake Wales is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Eleventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– David Axelman of Miami is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Hayden O’Byrne of Coral Gables is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Walter Harvey of Miami Shores is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Twelfth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– William Robinson of Bradenton is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Alvin Brown of Bradenton is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Bonnie Lee Polk of Sarasota is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Thirteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Michael Beltran of Lithia is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Maximillian Amster of Tampa is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Fourteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Brandon R. Burg of Panama City is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Mark Graham of Panama City Beach is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– William Lewis of Panama City is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Fifteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Phillip Fender of West Palm Beach is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Gordon Dieterle of Boca Raton is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Michael Puto of Marathon is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.

– Ashley Sybesma of Key West is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.

– Richard McChesney of Key West is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Nicholas Mulick of Tavernier is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Robert Shillinger of Key West is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Seventeenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Christina Sanabria of Coral Springs is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Kenneth Joyce of Coral Springs is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Thomas Oates of Lighthouse Point is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Eighteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Shannon Snedaker of Lake Mary is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– David Bear of Winter Springs is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Nineteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Adam Schwartz of Stuart is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Bradley Rossway of Vero Beach is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Twentieth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

– Bernard Long of Bonita Springs is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2022.

– Richard Montecalvo of Naples is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Mike Carr of Naples is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Sharon Hanlon of Naples is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.