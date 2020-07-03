Gov. Ron DeSantis makes 75 appointments to Florida’s Judicial Nomination Commissions

Connect with us

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 75 appointments and reappointments Wednesday to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions.

Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission:

Harout Samra of Coral Gables is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

First District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission:

Christa E. Calamas of Tallahassee is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Peter Penrod of Tallahassee is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Gary K. Hunter of Tallahassee is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Second District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission:

Charbel Barakat of Tampa is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Hunter H. Chamberlin of Tampa is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Traci Koster of Tampa is appointed from a list of nominees submitted by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Third District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission:

Barry Rothberg of Miami Beach is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2022.

Lauren Morse of Miami is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Adam Foslid of Coral Gables is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Fourth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission:

Alexis Yarbrough of Fort Lauderdale is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Eric Yesner of Parkland is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Debra A. Jenks of West Palm Beach is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Fifth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission:

Lauren Blocker is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.

Amanda Carl of Osteen is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Carrie Eisnaugle of Sanford is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Michael C. Sasso is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

First Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

Kerry Anne Schultz of Gulf Breeze is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Robert E. Jones III of Pensacola is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Lisa Jo Spencer of Mary Esther is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Second Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

Matthew Carson of Tallahassee is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Robert Clarke of Tallahassee is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

William Spicola of Tallahassee is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Fourth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

Chanda Rogers of Fernandina Beach is  appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Patrick Kilbane of Jacksonville is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Robert Harris of Jacksonville is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Fifth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

Janice “JJ” Dahl of Clermont is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.

Shanta Matthews of Ocala is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Sixth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

Sonny Im of Tarpon Springs is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2022.

Adam Ross of Clearwater is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Berny Jacques of Seminole is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Lee Haas of Clearwater is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Seventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

Terrence White of Ormond Beach is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

John Reid of Daytona Beach Shores is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Travis Mydock is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Eighth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

Rebecca Shinholser of Gainesville is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.

Lindsey Turner of Gainesville is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.

Christopher Elsey is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Brent Siegel of Gainesville is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Ninth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

Tara Tedrow of Orlando is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Matthew Klein of Orlando is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Joshua Grosshans of Winter Garden is for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Tenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

Nicholas Zbrzeznj of Bartow is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2022.

Lydia Zbrzeznj of Bartow is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Benjamin Hardin of Lakeland is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Richard Straughn of Lake Wales is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Eleventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

David Axelman of Miami is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Hayden O’Byrne of Coral Gables is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Walter Harvey of Miami Shores is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Twelfth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

William Robinson of Bradenton is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Alvin Brown of Bradenton is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Bonnie Lee Polk of Sarasota is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Thirteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

Michael Beltran of Lithia is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Maximillian Amster of Tampa is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Fourteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

Brandon R. Burg of Panama City is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Mark Graham of Panama City Beach is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

William Lewis of Panama City is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Fifteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

Phillip Fender of West Palm Beach is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Gordon Dieterle of Boca Raton is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

Michael Puto of Marathon is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.

Ashley Sybesma of Key West is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.

Richard McChesney of Key West is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Nicholas Mulick of Tavernier is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Robert Shillinger of Key West is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Seventeenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

Christina Sanabria of Coral Springs is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Kenneth Joyce of Coral Springs is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Thomas Oates of Lighthouse Point is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Eighteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

Shannon Snedaker of Lake Mary is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

David Bear of Winter Springs is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Nineteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

Adam Schwartz of Stuart is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

– Bradley Rossway of Vero Beach is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Twentieth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:

Bernard Long of Bonita Springs is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2022.

Richard Montecalvo of Naples is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Mike Carr of Naples is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Sharon Hanlon of Naples is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.

Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After his time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

