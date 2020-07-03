Gov. Ron DeSantis makes 75 appointments to Florida’s Judicial Nomination Commissions

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 75 appointments and reappointments Wednesday to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions.
Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Harout Samra of Coral Gables is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
First District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Christa E. Calamas of Tallahassee is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Peter Penrod of Tallahassee is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Gary K. Hunter of Tallahassee is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Second District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Charbel Barakat of Tampa is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Hunter H. Chamberlin of Tampa is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Traci Koster of Tampa is appointed from a list of nominees submitted by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Third District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Barry Rothberg of Miami Beach is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2022.
– Lauren Morse of Miami is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Adam Foslid of Coral Gables is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Fourth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Alexis Yarbrough of Fort Lauderdale is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Eric Yesner of Parkland is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Debra A. Jenks of West Palm Beach is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Fifth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Lauren Blocker is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.
– Amanda Carl of Osteen is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Carrie Eisnaugle of Sanford is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Michael C. Sasso is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
First Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Kerry Anne Schultz of Gulf Breeze is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Robert E. Jones III of Pensacola is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Lisa Jo Spencer of Mary Esther is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Second Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Matthew Carson of Tallahassee is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Robert Clarke of Tallahassee is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– William Spicola of Tallahassee is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Fourth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Chanda Rogers of Fernandina Beach is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Patrick Kilbane of Jacksonville is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Robert Harris of Jacksonville is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Fifth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Janice “JJ” Dahl of Clermont is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.
– Shanta Matthews of Ocala is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Sixth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Sonny Im of Tarpon Springs is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2022.
– Adam Ross of Clearwater is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Berny Jacques of Seminole is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Lee Haas of Clearwater is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Seventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Terrence White of Ormond Beach is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– John Reid of Daytona Beach Shores is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Travis Mydock is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Eighth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Rebecca Shinholser of Gainesville is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.
– Lindsey Turner of Gainesville is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.
– Christopher Elsey is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Brent Siegel of Gainesville is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Ninth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Tara Tedrow of Orlando is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Matthew Klein of Orlando is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Joshua Grosshans of Winter Garden is for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Tenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Nicholas Zbrzeznj of Bartow is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2022.
– Lydia Zbrzeznj of Bartow is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Benjamin Hardin of Lakeland is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Richard Straughn of Lake Wales is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Eleventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– David Axelman of Miami is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Hayden O’Byrne of Coral Gables is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Walter Harvey of Miami Shores is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Twelfth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– William Robinson of Bradenton is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Alvin Brown of Bradenton is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Bonnie Lee Polk of Sarasota is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Thirteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Michael Beltran of Lithia is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Maximillian Amster of Tampa is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Fourteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Brandon R. Burg of Panama City is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Mark Graham of Panama City Beach is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– William Lewis of Panama City is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Fifteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Phillip Fender of West Palm Beach is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Gordon Dieterle of Boca Raton is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Michael Puto of Marathon is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.
– Ashley Sybesma of Key West is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.
– Richard McChesney of Key West is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Nicholas Mulick of Tavernier is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Robert Shillinger of Key West is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Seventeenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Christina Sanabria of Coral Springs is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Kenneth Joyce of Coral Springs is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Thomas Oates of Lighthouse Point is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Eighteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Shannon Snedaker of Lake Mary is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– David Bear of Winter Springs is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Nineteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Adam Schwartz of Stuart is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Bradley Rossway of Vero Beach is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
Twentieth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission:
– Bernard Long of Bonita Springs is reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2022.
– Richard Montecalvo of Naples is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Mike Carr of Naples is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.
– Sharon Hanlon of Naples is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2024.