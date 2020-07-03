Grumpy old men: Donald Trump ad calls Joe Biden ‘diminished, weak’

Down in polls, the President’s reelection message for July 4 is that his general election opponent would make America “diminished and weak,” continuing a narrative that won’t go away in 2020.

An ad released Friday by the Donald Trump campaign said that if Democrat Joe Biden were elected, “America would be diminished and weak … just like Biden.”

The spot, thirty seconds long, continued an ongoing narrative that Biden is just too enfeebled to be President that the Trump, one the campaign has hit before.

As Vice reported contemporaneously, an ad hitting Biden as soft on China also hit the former Vice President and U.S. Senator as soft in the head. A $10 million ad buy in May depicted a confused Biden slurring his words.

Meanwhile, AXIOS noted that each septuagenarian candidate has charged the other recently with effectively sundowning, unable to function cognitively.

Expect Florida Republicans to feel comfortable with helping Trump make his attacks, if Sen. Marco Rubio‘s comments about Biden’s inconsistencies on the issue of Gen. Michael Flynn are predictive.

“I think ultimately, if all this proves to be true, then there’s really only two things to conclude from it. Either A, he’s suffering from severe memory loss, or B, he’s not being honest, he’s lying. So, we’ll find out soon enough when the Judiciary Committee does its investigation right in front of the American people.”

“What that applies to beyond that, we’ll find out during the campaign,” the Senator added.

If campaign finance is any indication, there will be sufficient money to push these narratives. And as former Sen. Bill Nelson can attest, they can dent a candidate’s hopes.

Both campaigns are hitting their respective fundraising strides, and while the President, down in polls, has been on television more than the Biden campaign, including in historically safe regions, the Democrats will have resources to compete.

June saw Biden outraise Trump for the second straight month.

The Biden campaign’s $141 million haul again outpaced the Trump campaign, with $136 million. While the Trump campaign has the cash on hand edge, the Democrats have momentum.