Grumpy old men: Donald Trump ad calls Joe Biden 'diminished, weak'

6 lawmakers named to Joe Biden's Latino panel

9.5K new COVID-19 cases reported as Florida enters July Fourth weekend

After Gov. Ron DeSantis' latest media bashing, we get close to telling him to go to hell

Democrats push #NoJAXRNC ad, petition

Donald Trump's Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks
Donald Trump ad decries Biden's faculties.

Grumpy old men: Donald Trump ad calls Joe Biden ‘diminished, weak’

Age, fraility central issues in this campaign.

Down in polls, the President’s reelection message for July 4 is that his general election opponent would make America “diminished and weak,” continuing a narrative that won’t go away in 2020.

An ad released Friday by the Donald Trump campaign said that if Democrat Joe Biden were elected, “America would be diminished and weak … just like Biden.”

The spot, thirty seconds long, continued an ongoing narrative that Biden is just too enfeebled to be President that the Trump, one the campaign has hit before.

As Vice reported contemporaneously, an ad hitting Biden as soft on China also hit the former Vice President and U.S. Senator as soft in the head. A $10 million ad buy in May depicted a confused Biden slurring his words.

Meanwhile, AXIOS noted that each septuagenarian candidate has charged the other recently with effectively sundowning, unable to function cognitively.

Expect Florida Republicans to feel comfortable with helping Trump make his attacks, if Sen. Marco Rubio‘s comments about Biden’s inconsistencies on the issue of Gen. Michael Flynn are predictive.

“I think ultimately, if all this proves to be true, then there’s really only two things to conclude from it. Either A, he’s suffering from severe memory loss, or B, he’s not being honest, he’s lying. So, we’ll find out soon enough when the Judiciary Committee does its investigation right in front of the American people.”

“What that applies to beyond that, we’ll find out during the campaign,” the Senator added.

If campaign finance is any indication, there will be sufficient money to push these narratives. And as former Sen. Bill Nelson can attest, they can dent a candidate’s hopes.

Both campaigns are hitting their respective fundraising strides, and while the President, down in polls, has been on television more than the Biden campaign, including in historically safe regions, the Democrats will have resources to compete.

June saw Biden outraise Trump for the second straight month.

The Biden campaign’s $141 million haul again outpaced the Trump campaign, with $136 million. While the Trump campaign has the cash on hand edge, the Democrats have momentum.

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

2 Comments

  1. DUMP TRUMP 2020 !!!

    July 3, 2020 at 11:14 am

    LOL! Donnie Dimwit calling Biden mentally “diminished and weak” is nothing more than the kettle calling the pot black. The U.S. has NEVER had a president as mentally diminished and weak as Donnie Dungpile. He’s obviously been developmentally-challenged on multiple fronts since his youth – and neither his parents, his kids, nor he himself has ever sought any kind of treatment or remediation of his mental and cognitive shortcomings. Just find a transcript of one of Donnie Demented’s extemporaneous little speeches or talks – and you won’t believe his non-sensical use of the English language and the total loss of syntax and context.

    The shoot horses, don’t they?

    Reply

  2. S.B. Anthony

    July 3, 2020 at 11:46 am

    It’s clear that the fake president is looking into a mirror every single time that
    he criticizes anyone or anything. The accusations that he tosses out so cavalierly
    are nothing more than the projection of his own failings. He needs a straight jacket,
    or at the very least, some serious psychiatric help if he survives this term of his
    failed presidency. If his demented family really cares about him, rather than just sucking on
    his failed celebrity teat, they’ll get him the help that he needs, or not.

    Reply

