Orange County sees another 620 new cases

The coronavirus resurgence in Central Florida is beginning to show some stability in new Orange County cases, as well as other greater-Orlando counties remaining fairly constant for the third straight day. The region is below last week’s peak, but still way above any prior week.

Orange County reported 620 new cases Thursday and Friday morning.

Similarly, the additional cases logged in Friday’s Florida Department of Health report showed some day-to-day consistency compared with the previous couple of days in Brevard, Lake, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia counties. All together, the region logged 1,352 new cases between Thursday’s and Friday’s reports, compared with 1,393 in the previous 24-hour period, and 1,902 seen in the worst period, reported last Saturday.

Statewide, health officials confirmed 9,488 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday.

In Central Florida, the numbers of new test results being returned in most of counties remains lower than what was seen last week when daily counts of new cases set records. The positive-test rates for most counties in the latest reports remain in the double-digits, the level that alarms public health officials.

In Orange, 620 new cases pushed the county over the 12,000 mark in total COVID-19 cases confirmed since the crisis began in March. Orange health officials received results Thursday on nearly 3,300 cases, not as many as were seen most days last week, but more than most days this week. In the latest batch, 15.6% were positive for the virus.

In Brevard County, 186 new cases were added in Friday’s state report, reaching 2,366 total cases. Brevard received about 2,400 results Thursday, and 7.2% were positive for the virus.

In Lake County, 95 cases were added in the latest report, bringing Lake’s total caseload to 1,603. On Thursday, 8.9% of about 1,000 test results came back positive.

In Osceola County, 177 new cases reported on Friday brought the county’s total to 2,526. On Thursday Osceola received about 800 new test results, and 18.1% were positive.

In Seminole County, 150 new cases were reported, giving Seminole 2,987 cases since the crisis began. On Thursday, 12.8% of just over 1,000 new test results came back positive for the virus.

In Volusia County, 124 new cases brought the county’s total to 2,496. On Thursday, 11.8% of just over 900 test results were positive for the coronavirus.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include non-residents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.