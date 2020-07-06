Kevin Beckner grows fundraising lead over Cindy Stuart in Hillsborough Clerk’s race

Kevin Beckner has again out-raised his competition for Hillsborough County Clerk of the Court, bringing in $5,805 between June 13-26, the most recent data available.

Hillsborough County School Board member Cindy Stuart raised $4,490 during the same period.

The two Democrats are running to replace incumbent Pat Frank who is retiring. All are registered Democrats.

That’s not stopping the race from taking on at least a tinge of partisan trends.

Beckner collected contributions from two high-profile Democrats including former Florida Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink and Rep. Ben Diamond who donated $250 each.

Stuart, meanwhile, brought in $250 from commercial real estate professional Mike Griffin, a prominent GOP donor, and $25 from Karen Jaroch, an outspoken conservative activist on transportation issues.

While the two were relatively close in their latest fundraising haul, Beckner has the overall edge with $127,508 raised so far. Of that he has nearly $74,000 still on hand.

Stuart has raised just $38,567 and has just $25,000 on hand.

Beckner’s burn rate had been far out-pacing Stuarts, but that changed in the latest two week reporting period. Beckner didn’t report any expenditures. Stuart reported just $166 on web hosting and PayPal fees.