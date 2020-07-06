Connect with us

Chad Chronister spent more in two weeks than any of his candidates have raised to date

If money were the only indicator, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister would be a shoo-in for reelection this year.

Chronister has now raised nearly $250,000 in his reelection campaign. He raised another nearly $1 million in an affiliated political committee, Friends of Chad Chronister.

Between the two accounts he has more than $1 million on hand to take out a primary challenger as well as a no-party-affiliated candidate and a Democrat.

Chronister raised $29,320 June 13-26 in his campaign, bringing in 67 contributions averaging $437 each.

No one else in the race even comes close.

Chronister’s challenger in the GOP primary, former Hillsborough County Sheriff’s detective Charles Boswell, has raised $28,300 including $4,100 in the latest two-week reporting period.

He has just $11,000 on hand.

Former Tampa Police Officer Ron McMullen, a Democrat who’s running as an NPA in November, raised just $950 in the latest period and $26,540 overall. He has just over $12,000 on hand.

Gary Pruitt, also a former Tampa Police Officer, is the only candidate on the ticket running as a Democrat. He didn’t raise a dime in the latest reporting period and has raised just $13,672 to date with less than $10 left in the bank.

Chronister spent more in two weeks than any of the other candidate has raised in their entire campaigns.

Chronister dropped nearly $25,000 alone on consulting services from Strategic Image Management, a conservative firm affiliated with consultant Anthony Pedicini.

He also spent $2,000 on accounting services from Robert Watkins and Company and $1,400 on signs from Builders First Source in Tampa.

The only other candidate with a major consulting firm on the payroll is McMullen who spent $4,700 in the latest report on consulting services from Parsons Wilson.

