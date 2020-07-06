Gov. DeSantis defends President’s statement that 99% of virus cases are ‘totally harmless’

“I’m not sure exactly what he meant.”

Those were the words Gov. Ron DeSantis used to initially distance himself from the President’s claim that “99% of [COVID-19 cases] are totally harmless.”

But by the time he finished his trademark circuitous locution Monday in the Villages, the Governor had found his way, again, to agree with his primary political patron, President Donald Trump, making the case that the latest surge isn’t leading to worst-case clinical outcomes.

DeSantis, addressing reporters after a press conference on coronavirus response, softened his initial expression of confusion with an extended narrative of Florida’s experience with the novel coronavirus.

The Governor noted that Florida’s “case fatality rate was under 2%,” a number that didn’t jibe with the President’s assertion.

He added that “if you don’t die, some people have nasty illnesses and hospital stays. We shouldn’t minimize that,” before finding a way to perhaps contextualize the President’s statement.

“If you look at the infections on top of the cases, which may be ten times as many, the rate of lethality is much lower in an infection fatality rate than a case fatality rate.”

The good news continued, with the Governor returning to a familiar talking point.

“Those testing positive at the highest rates in Florida, those 20 year old and the 30 … by and large, they’re presenting very mild, very asymptomatically. And that’s a good thing.”

“It’s a good thing in terms of the health outcomes,” DeSantis said, “but it makes it harder to stop the spread.”

While not “minimizing” those outcomes, DeSantis urged the proper perspective.

“We went into this and there were people saying a 20 year old is just as at risk as a 90 year old, and that’s just not true.”

“We know where the risk is … we know who the co-morbidities are impacted,” DeSantis said, again adding that “I don’t think he was trying to minimize it.”

Also not minimized: Florida’s case count itself.

The state continues to add cases at a healthy clip, with more than 6,300 cases recorded Sunday pushing the state over 206,000 total. On Sunday, a full 15% of test results came back positive.