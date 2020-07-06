‘Women for Biden’ coalition launches with major Florida Democrats on board

A group of Florida Democratic women came together to launch the “Women for Biden” coalition Monday, on a call with more than 1,300 participants.

The biggest names in the party, including a member of the shortlist for Vice President, the state’s only Democrat elected statewide, and the Senate Democratic caucus leader, came together to make their case that, for women in Florida, Joe Biden is the choice over President Donald Trump.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo kicked off the call by noting women were key in battleground Florida, “absolutely critical to Joe Biden’s victory.”

Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried lamented the “destruction of the country” Trump has ushered in, saying it has undermined the institution of the presidency.

Fried recalled when “you had to memorize the great speeches of the Presidents,” but in the era of Trump, a President who is “trying to put salt in wounds” such as with a Tulsa rally, it was clear the Trump oratorical record was one she’d rather forget.

“We have a country scared from a pandemic … racial infighting and a President who does not understand systemic racism,” Fried said, adding that Biden would “heal us.”

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, the Orlando Democrat rumored to be under strong consideration as Biden’s running mate, noted “we are living in strange times.”

In a rolling cadence, Demings intoned that “the circumstances of today need us today,” and that Trump “doesn’t have the mind or the heart for the job.”

U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala enthused “we need a Vice President like Val Demings. You go, girl.”

She then said Trump was “killing Americans.” Biden, conversely, would be “focused on the science,” with a “consistent message” and an increased capacity health care system.

Sen. Audrey Gibson said Biden was “dedicated to the people” and “selfless.”

“He cares more about us than he does about himself,” comparing Biden to Trump, who she apparently thinks isn’t quite that selfless.

Gibson, unprompted, urged President Trump not to come to Jacksonville for the Republican National Convention.

“Stay home,” Gibson advised the President.

Expect to hear these surrogates delivering similar messages for months to come, as they can only hope the current momentum persists.

June saw Biden outraise Trump for the second straight month.

The Biden campaign’s $141 million haul outpaced the Trump campaign, with $136 million. While the Trump campaign has the cash on hand edge, the Democrats have momentum.

Closer to home, Real Clear Politics shows a five point lead for Biden, on average, in recent statewide polls. Female voters are breaking decisively for the Democrat.