Florida adds 100K new unemployment applications

COVID-19 unemployment applications have leveled off, but are still on the rise.

on

There were about 100,000 new applications for unemployment assistance in the past week due to coronavirus in Florida, a mark that’s been a trend for about three weeks.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reports there have been 2.85 million claims for unemployment benefits since March 15. That’s up from 2.73 million last week.

As recent as early June Florida was logging about 400,000 new claims per week, but has leveled off to about 100,000 each week since mid-June.

Out of the most recent total, 2.63 million applications were confirmed unique, meaning they weren’t duplicates. Of unique claims, 2.43 million, or 92.1%, have been processed.

A total of 1.63 million Floridians are eligible for state or federal unemployment assistance. That’s up from 1.59 million last week. About 1.26 million are eligible for state reemployment assistance, which is about the same number as last week.

Another 293,944 people in Florida are eligible federal pandemic unemployment assistance, an increase of about 12,000 people. Another 78,461 people are eligible for federal pandemic emergency unemployment compensation. About 504,000 Floridians are not eligible for state or federal reemployment assistance.

Another 1.63 million have been paid pandemic assistance so far in Florida, that’s now at 100% of the eligible claimants paid, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The majority of funding for the unemployment relief continues to come form federal dollars. Florida has payed out $2.08 billion since the pandemic began. That’s up about $110 million over the previous week.

In all, $8.8 billion has been paid to claimants in Florida with $6.4 billion coming from federal pandemic unemployment compensation. Another $255.14 million in federal dollars have gone to federal pandemic unemployment assistance and $60.88 million in federal money has been spent on federal pandemic emergency unemployment compensation.

Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

