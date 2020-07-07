Florida adds 100K new unemployment applications

There were about 100,000 new applications for unemployment assistance in the past week due to coronavirus in Florida, a mark that’s been a trend for about three weeks.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reports there have been 2.85 million claims for unemployment benefits since March 15. That’s up from 2.73 million last week.

As recent as early June Florida was logging about 400,000 new claims per week, but has leveled off to about 100,000 each week since mid-June.

Out of the most recent total, 2.63 million applications were confirmed unique, meaning they weren’t duplicates. Of unique claims, 2.43 million, or 92.1%, have been processed.

A total of 1.63 million Floridians are eligible for state or federal unemployment assistance. That’s up from 1.59 million last week. About 1.26 million are eligible for state reemployment assistance, which is about the same number as last week.

Another 293,944 people in Florida are eligible federal pandemic unemployment assistance, an increase of about 12,000 people. Another 78,461 people are eligible for federal pandemic emergency unemployment compensation. About 504,000 Floridians are not eligible for state or federal reemployment assistance.

Another 1.63 million have been paid pandemic assistance so far in Florida, that’s now at 100% of the eligible claimants paid, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The majority of funding for the unemployment relief continues to come form federal dollars. Florida has payed out $2.08 billion since the pandemic began. That’s up about $110 million over the previous week.

In all, $8.8 billion has been paid to claimants in Florida with $6.4 billion coming from federal pandemic unemployment compensation. Another $255.14 million in federal dollars have gone to federal pandemic unemployment assistance and $60.88 million in federal money has been spent on federal pandemic emergency unemployment compensation.