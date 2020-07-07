Connect with us

Headlines RNC

Money troubles for RNC: Fundraising not 'easy,' COVID-19 to blame

Headlines South Florida

South Florida adds more than 3K new COVID-19 cases as Palm Beach death rate rises

Headlines Influence

Ballard Partners announces scholarship to honor colleague Greg Turbeville

Corona Economics Headlines

Consumer confidence buoyed in June, despite coronavirus resurgence

2020 Headlines

Questions raised over how Florida Democratic Party scored Paycheck Protection Program funds

Headlines SW Florida

Companies connected to Southwest Florida pols banked PPP funds
Confetti and balloons fall during 2016 celebrations after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's acceptance speech on the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Headlines

Money troubles for RNC: Fundraising not ‘easy,’ COVID-19 to blame

Fundraising’s not easy, and the virus doesn’t help.

on

As the New York Times reported, the Republican National Convention is experiencing fundraising troubles ahead of next month’s event in Jacksonville, according to Mayor Lenny Curry.

“As it relates to the fundraising,” Curry told reporters Tuesday in Jacksonville, “individuals have said ‘Yes, the fundraising has not been as easy as usual because we don’t have two to three years to raise the money.'”

“And obviously we’re dealing with COVID-19,” the Mayor and co-chair of the host committee added. “But the host committee … [is] successfully raising money at this time.”

Curry’s description of COVID-19 as a problem contradicts rhetoric in previous weeks from both him and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who vowed to help make a full-scale convention work for President Donald Trump before cases spiked in Jacksonville and throughout Florida.

“The convention is many, many weeks away, in late August,” the Mayor added. “We’re acting appropriately now. We’ll act appropriately at the time.”

The Mayor went on to suggest that perhaps a full-occupancy convention may not be in the cards after all, given the state still being in Phase 2 reopening, which includes indoor occupancy caps.

“Facilities cannot participate in anything over 50% capacity,” Curry said. “That’s where we are right now. So we’re just going to continue to evaluate as we move toward that date.”

The issues with funding and occupancy reveal how the narrative has changed in just a matter of weeks.

In late May, Curry made the pitch for the RNC, noting the city could host in a “responsible way” after President Donald Trump said he wanted out of North Carolina, which was in “shutdown mode.”

Since then, however, the rate of infection has spiked in Jacksonville.

Tests tabulated July 6 by the Department of Health showed an over 15% positive rate, a number in line with tallies for most of the last two weeks. The median age of positive tests is also up, to 39 years of age as of July 6.

Meanwhile, Curry himself has self-quarantined, in light of an infection in his circle of associates.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Jim Donelon

    July 7, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    Perhaps it not the Covid 19 virus that is affecting the fund raising, but the virus that occupies the White House.

    Reply

  2. Frankie M.

    July 7, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    Is Lenny sacrificing errr I mean sending his kids back to public school (not your alma mater BK) when they open up a month from now? Because it’s state mandated.

    Reply

  3. Sonja Fitch

    July 7, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    Cancel the RNC! Our children are being put at risk for that lousy dam Putin loving scum traitor trump! Cancel the RNC! Looting Lenny the goptrump cult donors know a LOOSER and are not going to BOUNTY up the money! Cancel the RNC! That Putin loving scum traitor trump is not welcome in Jacksonville, a proud military community!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami-Dade County to shut down gyms, short-term rentals and in-person dining as reopening rollback continues