Connect with us

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Email insights: Joe Gruters sides with cops over socialists

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.8.20

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Bob Gualtieri: Criminal justice system is not static — it’s constantly improving

Emails & Opinions

Last Call for 7.7.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Delegation for 7.7.20: Wear a mask — BUS bill — food relief — sewage spill — abortion battle

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.7.20
Sarasota under siege? Photo via Joe Gruters campaign.

Emails & Opinions

Email insights: Joe Gruters sides with cops over socialists

Sarasota: hotbed of socialist unrest?

on

Sen. Joe Gruters, wants constituents to know he stands with police.

Whether that was in doubt or not wasn’t really an open question. But Gruters notes in a fundraising email sent Wednesday that Sarasota hasn’t been immune to its version of the discord reverberating through American streets in the weeks since the police killing of George Floyd.

“The Party Of Socialism & Liberation March” was how Gruters described what seemed to be a march of dozens, if the accompanying pictures are any indication,” Gruters, who is facing reelection in Senate District 23, wrote.

“We’ve watched Minneapolis, Atlanta, and Seattle from our couch. Most thought what happened there would never happen in Sarasota County. Well…We…Were wrong. And we cannot just say it’s elsewhere..because it is now in our backyard!”

“The Party of Socialists and Liberation marched throughout Sarasota County demanding that we Defund The Police,” Gruters wrote. “Let me be very clear – ‘Defund The Police’ is a dangerous agenda and it is one that the Democrat Party — who is backing my opponent — are pushing forward.”

Gruters, who enjoys the support of the Police Benevolent Association, will “never vote to defund the police.”

The Senator has $140,000 cash on hand as of June 26, the latest date for which fundraising records are available, yet he urges small dollar donations: “$20.20” is suggested.

Democratic opponent Katherine Norman, meanwhile, is at a disadvantage. As of June 26, she had just over $2,500 on hand and none of the institutional backing Gruters enjoys.

An NPA candidate is also filed.

Senate District 23 has a Republican plurality, with GOP voters comprising 173,909 of a total 408,747 voters.

Of the balance of voters, 125,981 are Democrats, with the remainder being NPA or third party.

For what it’s worth, the Party of Socialism and Liberation is a real entity, but one independent of the Democratic Party. In the district, the cohort has 21 members, 19 of them in Sarasota.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami-Dade County to shut down short-term rentals and in-person dining as reopening rollback continues