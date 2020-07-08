Connect with us

Former Florida Governor Wayne Mixson (right) seated with Carrol Dadisman. Photo credit: Tallahassee Democrat.

APolitical

Former Florida Gov. Wayne Mixson dies at 98

The World War Two veteran and lifelong public servant is survived by his wife, Margie Mixson.

on

Former Florida Lt. Gov. and Gov. Wayne Mixson died Wednesday morning at 98-years-old in Tallahassee.

Mixson, a lifelong public servant, served as Lt. Gov alongside Gov. Bob Graham in 1978. The pair was re-elected in 1982, when Mixson was also appointed as Secretary of Commerce.

In January 1987, Mixson served as Governor for three days after Gov. Graham moved on to serve in the U.S. Senate.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Mixson.

“Mrs. Margie Mixson requests your prayers after the passing of her husband, former Governor Wayne Mixson,” the family said in a statement. “Governor Mixson died peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, July 8, surronded by his wife and loved ones, at home in Tallahassee. He was 98.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis issued a statement Wednesday, recognizing his life of public service.

“First Lady Casey DeSantis & I mourn the loss of Wayne Mixson, a WW2 veteran who served as Lt. Governor and Governor of Florida & was appointed U.S. Ambassador under President Jimmy Carter,” DeSantis said. “We extend our condolences to his family as our state and country celebrate his legacy.”

Mixson was a graduate of the University of Florida, where he earned in a degree in Business Administration in 1947.

Prior to becoming Governor, he began his career campaigning for the Florida House of Representatives. He served six consecutive terms.

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After his time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

