Truce? New York to help Florida in COVID-19 fight

After months of viral squabbling between Albany and Tallahassee, it appears that there will be a truce between the Governors of Florida and New York.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state was going to send resources to hard-hit Florida to help fight coronavirus in a press briefing on Wednesday.

“You’re seeing a tremendous spike. Some hospitals are running out of ICUS, which is a really frightening situation to be in,” Cuomo said. “Whatever they need, Florida has said they might need assistance from us, whatever they need, we’ll provide.”

The gubernatorial disclosure came less than 24 hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared on the Sean Hannity show, which (ironically) explored the theme of “How Florida Succeeded where New York Failed” in the coronavirus fight.

DeSantis, relegated to a shambolic segment outside the show’s A-Block, largely dropped the posturing that had, until recently, characterized his comments about New York.

The Governor spent much of the spring crowing about how Florida escaped the fatal fate of New Yorkers, many of whom died from the virus, but by the middle of June the optics had shifted, and New York was preparing to quarantine arriving Floridians along with those from other hotspot states.

DeSantis’ biting rejoinder was that if they were to be quarantined, it shouldn’t be in New York nursing homes.

The quarantine was imposed days later, and the starch had gone out of the Governor’s attacks.

“They’ve got to do what they’ve got to do,” the Governor said about the decision, adding that he didn’t want to quarantine New Yorkers earlier in the year, but he had to.

“I was doing it because we were concerned that was going to accelerate the outbreak in southern Florida,” the Governor said June 26.

That was a far cry from his posture on May 1.

“They said Florida was going to be just like New York or an “Uber Italy” when it came to hospitalizations and fatalities. This was wrong,” the Governor tweeted.

Whatever the extent of New York’s assistance, it likely means that line is retired for good.