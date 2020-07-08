Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Pitbull school nabs at least $1M in PPP funds

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Truce? New York to help Florida in COVID-19 fight

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Top Senate Democrat presses for more COVID-19 data and transparency

Coronavirus in Florida

Florida has paid out more than $9 billion in unemployment benefits

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Nearly another 10K COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell joins local leaders in call for coordinated action on COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida

Pitbull school nabs at least $1M in PPP funds

Pitbull co-founded a sports-centric charter school in Miami.

on

Sports Leadership and Management, a sports-centered charter school in Miami whose founders include rap star Pitbull, received at least $1 million in interest-free federal loans to prevent layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to records released by the federal government this week.

The charter school, known as SLAM, received a loan ranging between $1 and $2 million in April, data released by the federal Small Business Administration said. The school used the loan, which is part of the Paycheck Protection Program passed by Congress in April, to retain 220 jobs, according to the records.

The federal program was designed to bolster businesses during the economic downturn caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Pitbull, also known as “Mr. Worldwide” and “Mr. 305,” is a heavy promoter of the charter school, which serves students in grades six through 12. The reggaeton superstar, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez, in June posted an Instagram video filmed atop the Miami school congratulating SLAM’s Class of 2020.

“These are historical times, and you guys are going to be the ones who will be the leaders of the new world,” Pitbull said in the video. “You guys are the ones who are going to be the ones who make a difference.” The school’s website says its mission is to “produce college-bound students through emphasis on sports-related majors and post-secondary preparation.”

School officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the loan.

____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami-Dade County to shut down short-term rentals and in-person dining as reopening rollback continues