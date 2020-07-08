Daniella Levine Cava spearheads county commission vote for civilian review panel

The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners voted Wednesday 8-5 to create an Independent Civilian Panel that will be empowered to investigate allegations of police misconduct. A similar measure passed a couple years ago, but Mayor Carlos Gimenez vetoed it in February of 2018.

Gimenez will have an opportunity to veto the measure again, but the Board of County Commissioners can override his veto with a vote from two-thirds of the panel.

Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, a candidate for mayor, supports the civilian panel and believes that communities across the nation are aching for more transparency from law enforcement in the wake of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis.

“This is a moment in time when our community has come together from all walks of life and backgrounds to put forward important reforms that build on the community trust needed between law enforcement and residents to achieve public safety,” she said.

“We know police officers every day risk their lives to keep families safe, while the ones that abuse the system tarnish the reputation of the force. This legislation will ensure that the public has faith that those who deliberately neglect protocols and target residents with abuse of force will be held accountable by the very residents they are sworn to protect.

“A fully-funded Independent Civilian Panel with subpoena power and investigative authority will work to restore trust and bring policing in Miami-Dade into the 21st century.”

Commissioners Esteban Bovo, Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Joe Martinez, Rebeca Sosa, and Javier Souto voted against the panel. Commissioners Levine Cava, Audrey Edmonson, Sally Heyman, Eileen Higgins, Barbara Jordan, Jean Monestime, Dennis Moss, and Xavier Suarez voted in favor of the panel.

If implemented, the ordinance recommends that the panel will be funded at a level no less than equal to one percent of the Miami-Dade Police Department’s operating budget.

MDPD’s FY 2019-20 total operating budget is $759.072 million, inclusive of all funding sources; One percent of that amount is $7.59 million.

The jurisdiction previously instituted a civilian review panel in 1980 following unrest in the community, and it operated for decades before being defunded after the 2008-09 fiscal year.