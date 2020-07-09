Connect with us

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Larry Bourdeau: Florida Chiefs support the need for reliable statewide radio communications

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.9.20

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Jacksonville Bold for 7.9.20 — Make or break

Emails & Opinions

Last Call for 7.8.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Joe Henderson: Same old story for Hillsborough School Board

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Ross Spano doubles down on rule-breaking Facebook ads

Emails & Opinions

Larry Bourdeau: Florida Chiefs support the need for reliable statewide radio communications

It is imperative that the state has the opportunity to select technology from vendors that best serve Floridians.

on

Today, a significant number of Florida’s public safety agencies rely on the Statewide Law Enforcement Radio System (SLERS) to provide a critical radio communications lifeline to first responders.

Several years ago, the state decided to upgrade this system and began a process to procure the latest technology built on industry standards for interoperable communications between agencies and officers.

While we recognize that the state of Florida has gone through a lengthy procurement process, whereby they reviewed proposals from qualified vendors and selected the contract that was best for the state, it seems that these proceedings have stalled.

This was a difficult, multi-year bid process for a complicated project, requiring significant upfront costs and infrastructure from the selected vendor. This, combined with a number of legal hurdles that followed the vendor selection, ultimately stalled the enactment of the contract.

Recently, we heard that the state is considering a restart of the procurement process.

Whatever Florida decides, we hope this will be done quickly. The state needs a system with consistent coverage that utilizes the industry-standard Project 25 (P25) radio infrastructure, alongside new and emerging technologies.

It is imperative that the state has the opportunity to select technology from vendors that best serve Floridians.

On behalf of the State Law Enforcement Chiefs’ Association, I ask that thoughtful consideration be given to accelerating this process, so Florida can have the right vendor in place quickly.

The contract is set to expire next year, and we are in full support of the Florida Department of Management Services accelerating the process of selecting a vendor to supply this vital service.

___

Larry Bourdeau is the president of the State Law Enforcement Chiefs’ Association.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami-Dade County to shut down short-term rentals and in-person dining as reopening rollback continues