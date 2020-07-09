Lawsuit seeks to stop GOP convention in Jacksonville

Various plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Duval County want to see the Republican National Convention stopped from coming to Jacksonville or at least capped at 2,500 attendance.

The suit targets a panoply of parties, including the city of Jacksonville, the Republican National Committee, the Donald Trump campaign, and ASM Global, which manages events for the city.

The claim: that the “congregation of thousands of people” for the convention “under the circumstances and practices encouraged and required by the Republican National Committee” would be a “nuisance injurious” to Jacksonville residents.

Furthermore, the “congregation of thousands of people in close proximity for extended periods of time will constitute a nuisance and cause a massive spread of COVID-19 in Jacksonville and throughout Northeast Florida.”

Plaintiffs, the filing asserts, live or own businesses in the so-called “Convention Zone,” and “will be directly and adversely impacted,” including by COVID-19 itself.

The plaintiffs are also concerned that the area’s homeless population faced risk from conventioneers, saying “exposure of this community to the comings and goings of the thousands who will be involved with this convention is especially harmful to their health and welfare because of their vulnerability to COVID-19.”

The case is rooted in state law dating back to 1917, allowing citizens to object to a “judicially abatable nuisance.”

In this case, it is the President’s political operation choosing to habitually “eschew safe COVID-19 health practices.”

The filing notes that Jacksonville was selected to host precisely because the city was eager to host a full-scale convention.

However, that may not be a hard and fast condition after all, despite the jilting of Charlotte on those grounds.

“Well, we’re always looking at different things. When we signed in Jacksonville and, again, we wanted to be in North Carolina, that almost worked out but the governor didn’t want to have people use the arena essentially and we sort of said, too bad. Too bad for North Carolina, and then we went to Florida and when we went when we signed a few weeks ago, it looked good and now all of a sudden it’s spiking up a little bit and that’s going to go down — it really depends on the timing. Look, we’re very flexible. We could do a lot of things but we’re very flexible,” the President said.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, addressing media from quarantine this week, suggested that perhaps a full-occupancy convention may not be in the cards after all, given the state still being in Phase 2 reopening, which includes indoor occupancy caps.

“Facilities cannot participate in anything over 50% capacity,” Curry said. “That’s where we are right now. So we’re just going to continue to evaluate as we move toward that date.”

Curry also noted that in light of COVID-19, fundraising itself was a challenge for the event.