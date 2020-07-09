Connect with us

St. Pete City Council OKs lease with Orlando Health, paving the way for Bayfront Health acquisition

The city owns the land, making the lease agreement crucial for the acquisition.

on

St. Petersburg City Council approved a 50-year agreement to lease land Bayfront Health currently occupies in downtown St. Pete in order for Orlando Health to move forward with acquiring the hospital.

Orlando Health signed an agreement with Community Health Systems to purchase Bayfront health St. Petersburg.

“This is an exciting time for the St. Petersburg community, Bayfront and Orlando Health,” said David Strong, president and CEO of Orlando Health.  “Our acquisition of Bayfront Health will make Orlando Health stronger.”

Bayfront health is a 480-bed hospital and level II trauma and tertiary care center. It also includes comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation located on its campus.

The agreement also includes Bayfront Health’s ambulatory surgery center, its convenient care clinics, imaging center, wound care and hyperbaric center, Pinellas Park emergency department and several physician practices.

“The Bayfront Health St. Petersburg’s name holds great value in its community and will be maintained,” Strong said. “The hospital will continue to offer its current services to the community, and we will actively listen to the team members, physicians and the community regarding what additional services need to be added.”

Hospital executives expect the deal to close September 30, but it is still subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Orlando Health’s agreement to purchase Bayfront Health came about a year after St. Petersburg City Council members expressed reservations about hospital leadership.

City Council had more oversight of the hospital than others because it is on city-owned land. The hospital also is required to provide care to all, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay, making it a cornerstone health care amenity in the city.

Orlando Health’s agreement includes a provision requiring it to continue providing charity care.

The hospital had a series of struggles in recent years including a spate of layoffs and top-level resignations, including former CEO John McLain and Chief Financial Officer Pamela Modisett.

The hospital also ended its partnership with the University of South Florida and faced a Department of Justice investigation into its charity care finances.

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

