Personnel note: Allison Kinney named VP of Government Relations at HCA Healthcare

Longtime lobbyist Allison Kinney is joining HCA Healthcare – Florida.

Effective July 13, Kinney will take over as Vice President of Government Relations at the state’s largest health care provider.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Allison’s background and experience join the HCA Healthcare team,” Anderson said in a news release announcing the hire. “Not only is she a fierce advocate with rare political skills, she is also a trusted adviser to numerous elected officials across the state.”

HCA also announced that Ryan Anderson, who has served as the company’s Director of Government Relations in Florida since 2012, will assume a new multi-state government relations and policy role at HCA Healthcare’s corporate headquarters in Nashville.

A well-known and established presence in the Florida Capitol, Kinney brings more than a decade of state lobbying experience to HCA Healthcare, most recently leading Florida government relations activities at Charter Communications.

Kinney previously lobbied on financial and banking issues for OneMain Financial, TD Bank Group, and the Florida Bankers Association. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the Children’s Home Society of Florida and is a member of Tallahassee’s Auburn caucus.

Kinney succeeds Bryan Anderson, who served in that role from 2004-2019 before his promotion to Corporate Vice President.