Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

State sending $138 million to health departments

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Beyond the veil: What mask requirements are in place in Florida?

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

State to open dedicated drive-thru lanes for symptomatic people

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis dismisses Andrew Cuomo's offer of help in coronavirus fight

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Nikki Fried announces $100,000 Walmart Foundation grant to combat food insecurity

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

120 deaths put Florida over 4K COVID-19 fatalities

Coronavirus in Florida

State sending $138 million to health departments

Most of the money is heading to Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach.

on

The Florida Department of Health announced Thursday that it is sending $138 million in federal pandemic funds to county health departments to hire epidemiologists, nurses and contact tracers.

Nearly 70% of the funding will be directed to 12 counties — including Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach — with high COVID-19 caseloads, based on a June survey of county officials.

The Broward County Health Department is slated to receive $30.5 million to help fund an additional 870 employees, including 26 epidemiologists, 450 contact tracers, and 90 nurses, according to state health officials.

The Miami-Dade County Health Department will receive nearly $19.5 million, after reporting that it needs 506 new employees, including 400 nurses. The aid to the counties comes from part of a stimulus law known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act.

The Palm Beach County Health Department will receive more than $12.7 million. The county in June reported that it needs 362 additional employees, including 23 epidemiologists, 140 contract tracers and 76 additional nurses.

Department of Health spokesman Alberto Moscoso said distribution of the funds is based on the results of a June county-health department survey that was designed to assess additional staffing needs amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Moscoso said the amount of money the counties receive could change, based on community spread of COVID-19.

Data provided by DOH showed that county health departments throughout the state reported needing a total of 350 epidemiologists, 1,210 contact tracers and 997 nurses, in addition to the health-care professionals currently employed.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

School reopening plans due within three weeks