COVID-19 cases in juvenile system escalate

The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida’s juvenile justice system continued to increase Thursday, with the state reporting that 136 youths and 134 workers have tested positive.

That was up from 119 youths and 120 workers in a Tuesday count. Also, it was an increase from 97 youths and 106 workers on July 2. Three facilities have accounted for the largest numbers of youth cases — Palm Beach Youth Academy with 21 cases and Okeechobee Youth Development Center and Redwood Youth Academy, each with 16 cases, according to the state Department of Juvenile Justice.

Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center has had 14 employee cases, while Palm Beach Youth Academy has had 13 and Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center has had 12.

In all, 69 of the 136 youths are no longer in medical isolation. Also, 54 of the 134 employees have been cleared to return to work.

The Department of Juvenile Justice has taken a series of steps to try to prevent the spread of the disease, including suspending visitation.