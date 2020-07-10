Connect with us

RNC troubles? Lenny Curry says Gov. DeSantis not freezing fundraising

As COVID-19 surges in Jacksonville, Lenny Curry says learn to 'live with the virus'

With 28 Florida inmates dead, reform group wants at-risk inmates released

Florida doctors, Grim Reaper demand Gov. DeSantis issue statewide mask mandate

South Florida tri-county adds nearly 4,600 new COVID-19 cases, crossing 100K mark overall

15 more COVID-19 deaths across Central Florida
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry got the RNC in Jax. That was the easy part.

Fundraising woes, COVID-19 concerns. Duval on the ropes?

The Republican National Convention was sold as Jacksonville’s Holy Grail. But it may be the city’s Waterloo, if recent news cycles mean anything.

Fundraising is in doubt: the New York Times reported that Gov. Ron DeSantis is freezing his donors from backing the convention due to the involvement of Susie Wiles, with whom he had a falling out soon after his 2018 campaign.

In that grim context, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry addressed reporter questions on the event Friday, including denying the veracity of the New York Times report and expressing confidence that the source of the leak isn’t, as some suggest, in the Mayor’s Office itself.

“I don’t believe there’s any truth to that story,” Curry, the co-chair of the host committee for the event, said, noting “the first I’ve heard is reading it in the New York Times.”

“I work with the Governor and his team on any number of issues,” Curry said.

The two have “talked about the convention,” Curry said.

The mayor denied the possibility, saying he “can’t imagine the source” is from his inner circle.

Curry noted that in terms of timeframe, there actually is sufficient leeway for a last-minute change of plans, potentially including cancelling the event if needed.

“We’re at 50% capacity right now. We’re monitoring the spread in our community every day,” Curry said, noting that “Houston pulled their statewide convention a week out.”

The Mayor then expressed pique about “daily questions about what’s going to happen. The answer remains the same. We’re monitoring the situation.”

If there is “widespread community spread” and “hospitals couldn’t handle it,” Curry said “we will take action at that time.”

The full-scale indoor convention that was Jacksonville’s unique value add hangs in doubt, after national reports that outdoor venues, including the Jacksonville Jaguars football stadium and the local minor league baseball park, were in play given potential complications with a full-scale indoor event.

As for the potential for outdoor events, a chancy proposition in swampy Jacksonville during the peak of August heat and hurricane chances, Chief of Staff Jordan Elsbury said outdoor events were being considered all along.

For visitors from other parts of the country, Jacksonville’s climate will present a reckoning, if that is the case.

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

