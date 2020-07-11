Used copy of book by Gov. Ron DeSantis sells for $235 on Amazon

A used hardcover copy of a book written by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2011 is selling today for a premium price on Amazon.

The book, Dreams From Our Founding Fathers: First Principles in the Age of Obama, is being sold on Amazon by Gulfstream Goodwill for the tall price of $235.18, not including shipping. The book, one of only two being sold by the vender, is reported as used and in acceptable, readable condition.

Alternatively, the book is sold on Kindle for $9.99.

An overview of the 286 page book says, “the Age of Obama has sparked widespread public discontent, the formation of tea parties, and a renewed emphasis on the philosophy of the Founding Fathers. Dreams From Our Founding Fathers: First Principles in the Age of Obama shows why so many Americans have turned to the nation’s founding principles in response to Barack Obama’s self-described ‘transformational change’ agenda.”

“America is at a constitutional crossroads. Obama’s vision rests heavily on progressive thought and the plethora of left-of-center political influences that have informed his worldview, and portends a decidedly less exceptional America, an America more akin to governments throughout Europe, in which the state, rather than the individual, is supreme.”

The book is rated with 3.7 stars and has 11 mixed reviews on Amazon.

Amazon’s featured ‘top positive review’ came from Lisa Bauer in 2019.

“A great review of history,” Baeur wrote. “And a scary look at reality and what is happening in our country.”

Amazon’s “top critical review” was written by John Trebilcock in 2018.

“Faux history,” Trebilcock wrote. “Poorly researched and faulty reasoning. Excusing the inexcusable to put a faux intellectual sheen on history twisted to serve modern political ends.”

According to an Amazon pricing chart provided by camelcamelcamel, the cost of the book from third-party-sellers was relatively stagnant around $10.oo before climbing in 2015 and skyrocketing to its peak in April 2019.

At its highest, the book in new condition sold for as much as $230.00 by third party merchants. At its lowest, the book sold for just below $10.

At the time of the book’s publication, DeSantis had yet to hold an elected office.

The author’s bio highlights DeSantis’s Ivy League education and military service.

“Ron DeSantis received his bachelor of arts, magna cum laude with a major in history, from Yale University, and received his juris doctor, cum laude, from Harvard Law School,” Barns & Noble’s website says. “He commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy and deployed to Iraq during the 2007 troop surge on the staff of a U.S. Navy SEAL commander in support of the SEAL mission in Iraq. He has also supported operations at the terrorist detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.”

According to financial disclosure forms, DeSantis reported his net worth as $291,449 as of Dec. 2019.