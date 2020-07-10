Meet Lee Mangold, a Democrat running for House District 28

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them. Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Today’s feature: Dr. Lee Mangold, a Democratic candidate for House District 28.

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

I’m running to bring integrity, scientific reasoning, and the voice of the people to center-stage in our government.

Significant other? Kids?

Married to my wife Erin for 15 years, and a proud father of two daughters: Emma and Alyson

Education background?

– Doctorate in Computer and Information Security, Northcentral University.

– Masters of Business Administration, Troy University.

– Bachelors in Applied Computer Science, Troy University.

– Associates in Arts, Seminole State College.

What was your first job?

Sales Associate at Radio Shack in the Seminole Town Center Mall.

Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

I’ve been actively supporting the Seminole County Democratic Party since my first run starting in 2017. They have always been very helpful and the encouragement from SemDems members helped me make the decision to run again in 2020!

Who do you count on for advice?

My team – over the past three years, I have built a highly qualified and talented team with a diverse background and experience in a large number of industries. I can always count on them for advice and support.

Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

Ashley Archibald – She ran my campaign in 2018 and has an extensive background in management, organizational development, and political science.

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

Other than me, the first person to contribute was my friend and campaign manager, Ashley. She has been one of my strongest supporters and advocates since I first ran in 2018. Since then, I’ve been amazed and humbled at the outpouring of support from my family, friends, and neighbors as we’ve taken on this challenge.

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

While we don’t always agree, I find it inspirational that leaders like Rep. Carlos Guillermo- Smith and Rep. Anna Eskamani aren’t afraid to represent and be a persistent voice for their constituents. They have taken the time to understand the issues facing their communities, and they fight for them every day.

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

Most elected officials come into office from a place of privilege and don’t attempt to get to know the people they represent. They spend the majority of their time trying to score quick-wins, take money from special interest groups that don’t support the people, propose legislation that doesn’t help families, and never fulfill their campaign promises.

What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

Protecting our natural resources in Seminole County and statewide, ensuring everyone has healthcare they can afford, and fighting for equality and civil rights.

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

Many industries are looking towards a future of automation as a more efficient means of production. As these technologies become more commonplace, we must ensure our employee-protection laws keep up and that workers and families are not left behind.

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

We need an advocate. We need someone who listens to what our citizens actually want instead of falling in line with the status quo.

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

Lawton Chiles. His commitment to children and families throughout his tenure is aspirational and something we have not seen from a governor since.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

I would amend the Florida Constitution to require an independent redistricting commission to help ensure that state and federal redistricting is done fairly and without the influence of political parties or money to the greatest extent possible.

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

They are, but signs don’t buy votes – they raise awareness of candidacy and show some level of support.

What’s the first thing you read each morning?

My email.

Where do you get your political news?

Florida Politics, Politico.

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

– https://www.facebook.com/LeeMangoldFL/

– https://twitter.com/LeeMangold

– https://www.instagram.com/leemangoldfl/

– https://www.linkedin.com/in/leemangold/

In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

Our campaign is focused on community. Everyone in our community deserves an equal chance at a great education, high-quality healthcare, clean air and water, and equal rights and protections for everyone. Our community deserves an advocate who listens and fights for what’s right.

Hobbies?

I’m fortunate enough to have built a career around what I love. I usually spend hobby-time working on software or security projects.

Favorite sport and sports team?

I’m not really a sports fan.