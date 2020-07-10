Connect with us

Former Florida Governor Wayne Mixson (right) seated with Carrol Dadisman. Photo credit: Tallahassee Democrat.

Flags lowered to honor Wayne Mixson

Flags will be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor former Gov. Mixson.

on

Flags will be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor former Florida Gov. Wayne Mixson, who died Wednesday at age 98.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the Capitol, the Leon County Courthouse and Tallahassee City Hall.

Mixson was elected lieutenant governor in 1978 and 1982 as the running mate of Democrat Bob Graham and served three days as Governor in early 1987.

That came after Graham was elected to the U.S. Senate and stepped down as Governor before his term ended to go to Washington.

A brief committal service is scheduled at 11 a.m. Central time Saturday at Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Graceville, according to an announcement from Mixson’s family.

Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

