New poll finds Florida voters anxious about COVID-19, leaning against Donald Trump

A new poll conducted by YouGov on behalf of CBS News indicates that Florida voters are concerned about the state’s efforts to contain coronavirus and that they attribute the state’s response to pressure from the administration of President Donald Trump.

The poll, which sampled 1,229 Florida voters between July 7 and 10, found that 65% of Florida voters believe the efforts to contain coronavirus are going badly.

The poll also asked voters who believe Florida reopened too quickly what they attribute that to, and 68% said it came from pressure from the federal government. Only 32% of voters said Florida reopened too quickly because it believed it was the correct policy.

The poll carried a 3.5% margin of error and contained several interesting findings.

Forty-six percent of Florida voters said that generally speaking, they believe things are going very badly in America. Another 27% said they believe things are going somewhat badly.

On the other side of that question, 7% of Florida voters believe things in America today are going very well, and 20% believe they’re going somewhat well.

Eight percent of Florida voters believe the condition of the Florida economy is very good, and another 32% believe it’s fairly good. But 33% of Florida voters believe the state’s economy is going fairly bad, and another 24% believe that it’s very bad.

The poll also found that support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden goes up along with voters’ concern about the spread of COVID-19.

Sixty-seven percent of Florida voters who are very concerned about the virus say they will vote for Biden, while only 15% of voters who are not concerned will vote for him.

Overall, the poll found that Florida likely voters prefer Biden over Trump by a 48-42 margin.

Among Florida’s women likely voters, Biden leads by a 50-37 margin, and Hispanic likely voters prefer Biden over Trump by a 61-30 score.

For Florida voters who are 65 or older, Trump leads Biden by a 50-42 score. But in a similar CBS poll taken in 2016, Trump led Democratic Hillary Clinton 57-40 in the same demographic.

Among likely voters who have decided to vote for either Biden or Trump, 75% of Florida voters said their preference is very strong and will not change before the election, and another 19% characterize it as strong and probably won’t change.

Only 6% of voters who have decided indicated they might still change candidates.

Trump leads Biden 57-41 among white voters with no college education, and he leads Biden 68-63 in likely voters who are very enthusiastic about voting.

Sixty-seven percent of voters who prefer Trump said the main reason is that they like him, and only 17% indicated their vote is to oppose Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, 49% of likely Biden voters said their main motivation is to oppose Trump, and only 30% said their rationale is they like Biden.

Fifty-nine percent of Biden voters prefer to vote by mail, but only 25% of Trump voters do.