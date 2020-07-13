Florida Democrats tout vote-by-mail advantage over GOP

If vote-by-mail matters in 2020, the Florida Democratic Party is increasingly confident in its position.

The state party touts garnering 1 million registrations or renewals for the voting method, they announced Monday.

The FDP claims a 423,379 voter edge over the Republican Party of Florida, a potentially meaningful metric in the light of an uncertain health environment this November.

That advantage has grown. Just two weeks ago, the Democratic lead was just 300,000. And in 2016, only 8,800 more Democrats than Republicans had active requests for mail ballots.

“In an election that will be decided on the margins, the Florida Democratic Party is committed to making sure every single voter in Florida is able to vote safely and securely this November,” FDP Chair Terrie Rizzo said.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to organize thousands of volunteers to do the important work of enrolling their friends and neighbors into vote-by-mail. We are thrilled by the incredible energy we are seeing on the ground and today we are proud to announce that one million more Democrats have enrolled in vote-by-mail to elect Joe Biden this November!”

Democrats’ efforts are being augmented by left-leaning groups outside the party itself. A George Soros-linked group is spending $59 million in six states to push vote-by-mail.

For his part, President Donald Trump, despite voting by mail himself, has contended the process is linked to election fraud.

Republicans, as we have reported previously, have benefited from vote by mail, which helped ensure the winning margin in the 2000 Presidential election.

Joe Gruters, the chair of the Republican Party of Florida, noted this spring “the RPOF continues to encourage voters to vote by mail through our paid and volunteer efforts.”

Though the RPOF doesn’t want an “all vote-by-mail election,” Gruters noted that “the Florida GOP will push VBM requests and returns among Republicans” as is typical.

For now at least, the FDP appears to be pushing harder.