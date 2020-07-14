Trump Victory campaign now has 170 paid staffers in Florida

Connect with us

Trump’s Florida campaign also claims nearly 9,000 trained volunteers in place

on

As the Democratic presidential campaign for Joe Biden seeks to ramp up in Florida and other swing states, the reelection campaign for President Donald Trump‘s campaign now claims 170 paid staffers at work in the Sunshine State, representing every county.

On Monday the Republican National Committee and President Donald Trump’s official campaign declared that they have now hired 1,500 field staffers nationwide, focusing largely on swing states.

That includes, said a spokesperson for Trump Victory, the joint field effort of the two organizations, more than 170 paid staffers in Florida.

“This new wave of Trump Victory staffers are being employed in key battleground states like Florida, building upon our unmatched infrastructure and robust ground game in Florida. To date, we have over 170 staffers in all 67 counties of the Sunshine State,” said Trump Victory Spokesperson Emma Vaughn.

At the same time, the Trump Victory Florida campaign declared that it has hit its milestone of 10 million voter contacts this cycle. That compares with 1.5 million volunteer phone calls the 2016 Trump campaign made in Florida, Trump Victory said.

“As Joe Biden’s team is just now developing a Florida campaign by hiring senior staff, our team is full steam ahead and has the infrastructure already in place to deliver a back-to-back win for President Trump in Florida this November,” Trump Victory declared in a news release

Trump Victory said it also has nearly 9,000 volunteers who have been trained and activated, and has held 800 Make America Great Again meetups.

“Florida Trump Victory is operating the most advanced campaign in Sunshine State history. With an army of volunteers who share sky-high enthusiasm, our ten millionth voter contact milestone is a testament to our robust infrastructure and the excitement behind this president across the state. Our team is trained and ready to elect President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot in Florida this November,” Vaughn said.

Written By

Scott Powers

