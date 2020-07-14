Connect with us

Joe Biden campaign turns to COVID-19: 'I will not abandon you'

‘Wear a mask,’ Biden advises in the ad.

on

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden is turning the focus of his campaign advertising to the coronavirus crisis in Florida and three other hard-hit states, including in an ad where promises Flordians, “I will not abandon you.”

The campaign announced Tuesday morning that beginning with its latest ad, the former Vice President will be presenting the COVID-19 outbreak this summer as a genuine crisis, with the implication that President Donald Trump is ignoring it, even for simple things like declarations that people should wear masks.

The 1-minute spot “Tough” begins running Tuesday in Florida.

“I’m thinking of all of you today across the state of Florida. I know the rising case numbers is causing fear and apprehension. People are frightened. They’re especially worried about their parents and grandparents, loved ones who are most at risk. This virus is tough. But Florida is tougher,” Biden says in the ad.

The mid six-figures buy will run commercials on local cable and Sunday cable shows in Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Tallahassee, and Fort Myers, and Spanish-language captioned versions will run on YouTube, Facebook and Univision.

Similar ads, tailored to other states, will run in Arizona, North Carolina, and Texas. The Texas ads will be the campaign’s first general election commercials there

“We can stop the spread, and its up to all of us to do it,” Biden counsels in the ad as the video shows a variety of people putting on masks. “We have to step up and do both the simple things and the hard things to keep our families and our neighbors safe. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Stay home if you can and socially distance when you go out.

“I want every single American to know: if you’re sick, if you’re struggling, if you’re worried about how you’re going to get through the day. I will not abandon you. We’re all in this together. We’ll fight this together. Together we’ll emerge from this stronger than we were before it began,” he said.

“Tough” then ends with a graphic reading, “Stay Safe Wear A Mask.”

Later this week, the campaign plans to release digital videos of Biden calling families in these states later in the week.

Scott Powers

