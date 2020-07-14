Connect with us

South Florida

State alleges Miami developer ‘cheated’ to get federal housing funds

Headlines South Florida

Robert Asencio racks up labor endorsements for Miami-Dade commission

South Florida

Black community pastors endorse Alex Penelas in mayoral bid

Headlines South Florida

South Florida COVID-19 positivity rate nears weeks-long high

Headlines South Florida

New Gregory Tony ad targets predecessor, former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel

Headlines South Florida

Doctor: Miami becoming ‘epicenter’ of coronavirus outbreak

South Florida

State alleges Miami developer ‘cheated’ to get federal housing funds

HTG is accused of submitting 15 applications for federal funds through various “shell” companies

on

Staff at Florida’s state housing agency has accused one of the largest affordable-housing developers in the state, Housing Trust Group, of cheating in a recent procurement of tens of millions of dollars in federal housing resources in Miami-Dade County.

The allegations stem from a cap set by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation on the number of applications that a single developer could submit for a share of the funding.

HTG is accused of bypassing the three-application cap by submitting applications through various “shell” companies owned by individuals that are related to HTG by blood, marriage, or ongoing business relationships.

The company is suspected of submitting 15 applications in all, with the application fees for each company being paid with consecutive checks from the same bank account.

HTG’s application strategy has been called “inappropriate” and “cheating” on the record by a state staffer due to suspected collusion with relatives and business partners.

The alleged collusion enabled HTG to thwart state regulatory limits on both the number of requests and the amount of funding requested, according to statements made by Florida Housing Finance Corporation staff in a recent series of public meetings and legal proceedings.

The agency discussed the matter during a June board meeting, where board member Sandra Einhorn called for “clear consequences” for “bad actors.”

The discussion offered a glimpse of the trouble brewing for Miami-based HTG, which bills itself as the “#1 Affordable Developer in Florida” and boasts of a national presence including Tennessee, Arizona, and Texas.

HTG has recently completed a development in Miami in partnership with Miami Heat player Alonzo Mourning, and won a recent award from Miami-Dade County of a large piece of land on the edge of the booming Wynwood neighborhood in Miami.

HTG is a client of the high-profile lobbyist Ballard Partners, and a frequent contributor to federal and state political candidates.

It is unclear whether the Florida Housing Board, which are appointed by the Governor, will delve deeper into the alleged impropriety at its July 17 meeting.

Sources familiar with the matter say agency staff and some board members are seeking a formal inquiry to determine whether the owner of HTG, Matthew Rieger, colluded with relatives and business partners, including his father, to defraud the state procurement process.

The inquiry, if validated, could result criminal charges for violation of state and federal procurement laws.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

New York to issue $2,000 fines to traveling Floridians who fail to provide contact information.