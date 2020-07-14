Connect with us

Headlines Tallahassee

Petitions, protests and ... prosecutorial discretion: Leon County residents push for justice, equity on 6th anniversary of Dan Markel murder

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Governor sold First Lady on sending their hypothetically school-aged kids back to the classroom

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pinellas County posts record number of vote-by-mail ballots for August primary

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Nikki Fried takes to national media, says Floridians believe Gov. DeSantis 'never cared about them'

Corona Economics Headlines

Slight gains in optimism for small businesses amid coronavirus resurgence

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Candidate Michael Weinstein embroiled in controversy, scandals
Dan Markel

Headlines

Petitions, protests and … prosecutorial discretion: Leon County residents push for justice, equity on 6th anniversary of Dan Markel murder

In 2020, we know that petitions have worked elsewhere. Perhaps, now, in Tallahassee, too.

on

In recent months, Americans have demonstrated the effectiveness of petitions, protest, and public outcry in getting the attention of district attorneys who drag their feet (or fully avoid) charging powerful people with crimes against the more vulnerable.

Leon County residents appear to have taken notice.

Six years after FSU law professor Dan Markel was murdered in his home by hitmen who investigators say were hired by family members of his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, his friends initiated a petition urging State Attorney Jack Campbell to bring charges against more of those responsible. The three accomplices that were hired to carry out the killing have already been arrested, but the family members who hired them remain free.

In less than a day, more than 600 Leon County residents (and others from around the state and globe) have added their names to the petition, and the campaign to circulate the petition is just beginning.

This case raises so many questions – legal and political alike:

Conversa_728x90

— Is it a coincidence that the three arrested parties are all poor people of color, while the Adelsons are wealthy, white, and politically connected?

— How can the state use a common set of facts to make a case against two hitmen – and win! – without even trying to make a case against the people who hired them?

 — Should prosecutors avoid charging suspects unless guaranteed a conviction at jury?

To the latter question, voters say, “no.”

In multiple surveys, voters say they feel justice is served when a suspect has his or her day in court, whatever the outcome is. And, when voting for state attorneys, people care a whole lot more about the candidate’s willingness to fight tough but important battles than they do about win-loss ratios.

In other words, a perceived misuse of prosecutorial discretion is far more damaging to a state attorney’s reelection than is taking a stand but losing.

State attorneys are elected, not appointed, for a reason — to maintain that in some measure, their choices reflect ours.

In between elections, though — the only recourse for victims and communities that perceive injustice in their prosecutor’s choices is to draw it into the public sphere.

If Palm Beach voters had petitioned for Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest, would it have still taken ten years to get there? Would he have still been let off the hook if people made clear they were watching?

Who knows …?

But in 2020, we know that petitions such as this have worked elsewhere. Perhaps, now, in Tallahassee, too.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

New York to issue $2,000 fines to traveling Floridians who fail to provide contact information.