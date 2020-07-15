Meet Corinna Balderramos Robinson, a Democrat running for Senate District 25

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them. Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Today’s feature: Corinna Balderramos Robinson, a Democratic candidate for Senate District 25.

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

As a hard-working resident of Senate District 25 I am running because there is a dire need for bold and ethical leadership, and our grassroot voices deserve to be heard. My credentials run deep. I have led troops in combat, directed at the highest levels of combat, and authored legislation while working on Capitol Hill.

Education background?

See my political biography at my website. You will note my PhD in Management (Homeland Security) and a Master of Public Policy from Georgetown University (Washington D.C). Currently I am a Program Director for Criminal Justice studies for Keiser University.

What was your first job?

While in high school I worked at McDonald’s in the summer to purchase my own school clothes and supplies. My mother was a single mother trying her best to raise her daughters.

Significant other? Kids?

No significant other. Three, grown sons who have graduated college and reside in Florida.

Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

Of course. It is not my first time in campaigning. I ran for a U.S. Congressional seat in 2014 and have been politically active since. For example, I have been very engaged with the Florida Democrats and the League of Women Voters.

Who do you count on for advice?

I seek out the advice of current and aspiring legislators. But most importantly, I communicate with the people who I would represent while in office to defense interests.

Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

As I entered this race late upon the request of others, I have a team of political consultants (paid and volunteer).

Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

My mentor who I have known for 20+ years and my family members were among the first donors. They know firsthand that I deeply care for the betterment of communities and our future generations.

Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

Sen. Lori Berman.

Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

Too often elected officials are portrayed as having sold their souls to win their reelection. I have a long history of doing what is best for the citizens versus appeasing special interests, lobbyists, etc. I will work across party lines as I did on Capitol Hill to find compromise.

What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

My top three issues are: funding emergency relief and support during the ongoing pandemic; ensuring affordable health care for all; and protecting the environment.

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

I am interested in the ongoing mandates to wear protective masks until we reach a downward trend in the uptick of COVID-19 casualties.

What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

To fulfill our budget requests with full transparency.

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

There have been several.

If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

To allow Amendment 4 be passed allowing former felons the right to vote.

Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

Not so much; it is more important that voters know of my stance of issues via social media, mailers, robocalls, and being able to interact with me via zoom sessions.



What’s the first thing you read each morning?

My Bible.



Where do you get your political news?

From varied reputable, local news sources and national think tanks, e.g., Brooking Institution, where I was once a Congressional Legislative Fellow on Capitol Hill.

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

Website: www.corinnaforflorida.us with Facebook and Twitter pages.

In 280 characters, what is a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

As an example of my vigor:

May 28, 2020 – BLACK LIVES MATTER: There is NO place for hate and bigotry, and when murder is the result of one’s action then justice must prevail. In recent light of law enforcement officers using excessive force, the courts must act to quickly prosecute.

Hobbies?

Traveling, policy research, and spending time with my family.

Favorite sport and sports team?

Scuba diving as a sport, and the Keiser University Seahawks as a sports team.