'You won't be safe': Donald Trump ad warns against lawlessness in Joe Biden's America

The President’s reelection campaign continued Wednesday to hammer Democrat Joe Biden as weak and ineffective, with an ad warning voters that they wouldn’t be “safe” in a Biden Presidency.

The 30 second spot yokes the former two-term Vice President to “radical left-wing mobs,” continuing the erasure of Biden’s long record of supporting the expansion of police powers over the years.

“The radical left wing mob’s agenda: take over our cities, defund the police, pressure more towns to follow … and Joe Biden stands with them,” the stentorian male voiceover intones.

The spot includes a brief snippet of Biden, out of context, saying “Yes, absolutely” in response to a reporter’s question about redirecting police funding and not militarizing the police with surplus armed forces vehicles and equipment. However, political ads are nuance-free zones, and the Trump campaign will continue to press the narrative of a feckless, weak opponent.

The spot says Biden would eliminate cash bail, a key ask of criminal justice reformers, and that he would “let criminals back out on the street.”

The closing voiceover asks: “Who will be there to answer the call when your children aren’t safe?”

An accompanying image contends “you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

For the President, the “law and order” argument has been central to the reelection pitch. Trump has tweeted the phrase out repeatedly, and the hope is that a culture war play works for his reelection.

Also key to the pitch: undermining the Vice President as weak more generally.

An ad released earlier this month by the Donald Trump campaign said that if Democrat Joe Biden were elected, “America would be diminished and weak … just like Biden.”

The spot, thirty seconds long, continued an ongoing narrative that Biden is too enfeebled to be President, one the campaign has hit before.

As Vice reported contemporaneously, an ad hitting Biden as soft on China also hit the former Vice President and U.S. Senator as soft in the head. A $10 million ad buy in May depicted a confused Biden slurring his words. Biden has long-struggled with a stutter.

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

1 Comment

  1. S.B. Anthony

    July 15, 2020 at 11:27 am

    We’re much less safe under the fake president’s lawless America. He knows all about lawlessness, having lived a life of it, and now having imposed it on America.

