Bishop Victor Curry joins South Florida faith leaders to back Shevrin Jones in SD 35

Fire Sprinkler Association announces first wave of legislative endorsements

Florida Chamber of Commerce endorses Jim Boyd for SD 21

Equality Florida Action PAC endorses Javier Estevez in HD 105

Meet Corinna Balderramos Robinson, a Democrat running for Senate District 25

Americans for Prosperity Action endorses 23 state legislative candidates

Jones is part of a six-person field competing for the Democratic nomination in SD 35.

on

Rep. Shevrin Jones is announcing a new round of endorsements from three South Florida faith leaders as he campaigns for the Democratic nomination in Senate District 35.

Bishop Victor T. Curry, Pastor Wayne Lomax and Elder Katrice Johnson are all backing Jones’ campaign as he attempts to move to the Senate following eight years in the House.

“Shevrin is not only a proven legislator but a member of our community. He has also proven that he can be trusted to fight for us and be a voice for us in Tallahassee,” said Curry, the founding moderator of the Progressive Kingdom Baptist Association.

“Throughout his years of service, Shevrin has not wavered in his commitment to include people in the legislative process. He has not wavered in his responsibility to be a servant first, to the people. And I have confidence that he will continue that as a Senator.”

Bishop also founded the New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith International of North Miami. Lomax, meanwhile, is the founder of The Fountain Church in Miami Gardens.

“There is a desperate need for leadership in Tallahassee. To meet the demands of this present hour, we need vision, courage, innovation, and compassion,” Lomax said.

“Shevrin understands the balance between tradition and innovation. He possesses the rare gift of taking the best from our past to build a bright future.”

Johnson’s father, Joe Johnson, was the senior pastor for the Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Hallandale Beach. He passed away in 2018.

“Shevrin has exemplified extraordinary leadership and servanthood throughout our community and beyond,” Johnson added.

“Shevrin is a diligent working advocate and strong voice for the people that he represents in the government arenas in Tallahassee. Shevrin has demonstrated courage and tenacity to fight for positive and beneficial change for the people in our communities and beyond.”

Jones is battling five other Democratic candidates in the SD 35 primary. Also running are former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin, Miami Gardens Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro, former Rep. Cynthia Stafford and outgoing Rep. Barbara Watson.

Write-in candidate Darien Hill has also qualified in the contest. The district covers portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties including Miami Gardens, West Park and Miramar.

“Since I can remember, faith has shaped every facet of my life — from my relationships with family and friends, to the choices I have made professionally, to how I navigated the heartbreak of losing a sibling,” Jones added in a statement of his own.

“I am beyond humbled and honored to have this incredible group of faith leaders supporting our campaign. They understand the challenges facing the people in our South Florida communities firsthand, and know there is more work to be done in bettering the lives of everyone who calls our great state home.”

The SD 35 Democratic primary will take place on Aug. 18.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

