Meet Donna Barcomb, a Republican running for House District 72

Nearly 250 candidates are vying for state House and state Senate seats in 2020. Try as we will, Florida Politics can’t interview all of them. Just like in 2016 and 2018, we’re again asking every candidate to complete a questionnaire we believe offers an interesting, albeit, thumbnail sketch of who they are and why they are running. If you are a candidate and would like to complete the questionnaire, email Jason@FloridaPolitics.com.

Today’s feature: Donna Barcomb, a Republican candidate for House District 72.

In 25 words or less, why are you running for office?

Sarasota deserves a seasoned Republican that lives, works, and raised a family in the district with staying power to be its voice in Tallahassee.

Education background?

– Saratoga High School in Saratoga, California.

– B.S. Life Science, UCLA.

– M.S., Physical Therapy, Boston University.



What was your first job?

– Babysitting.

– Staff and clinical researcher Medical Center Hospital of Vermont

Significant other? Kids?

– Married to Craig Barcomb.

– Sons: Gunnar, Steele, Hunter and Stone.

– Daughter through marriage: Andrea



Did you speak with anybody in your political party before deciding on running? Receive any encouragement?

Sen. Joe Gruters and Acting Chairman Jack Brill both encouraged me. Rep. Ray Pilon, previously the incumbent of 72, also originally approached me to run.



Who do you count on for advice?

Anthony Pedicini, Jim Tollerton, Rep. James Lombard, Mike Quillen, Sen. Lisa Carlton, Rep. Ray Pilon.



Who is your political consultant? Campaign manager?

– My political consultant is Anthony Pedicini at Strategic Image Management.

– My campaign manager is Nick Grant.



Who was the first person to contribute to your campaign? Why did they donate?

Mike Quillen, a restaurateur. He believed that I could win.



Who, if anyone, inspires you in state government?

Sen. Lisa Carlton who served with honesty, integrity and grace under fire and is the epitome of a public servant.



Why do people mistrust elected officials and what are you going to do about it?

People mistrust elected officials because they are not honest about their views. I will always be honest, no matter what.



What are 3 issues that you’re running on?

– Budget: Prioritizing and preparing budgetary changes and facilitating the economic rebound of Florida. Businesses will lead us out of this.

– Red Tide: I support the continued funding for the Lake Okeechobee infrastructure changes and funding for research relating to Red Tide mitigation.

– Education: I support B.E.S.T., eliminating Common Core and the continued funding of school choice both public and private. I support the funding of workforce initiatives in high school and secondary schools to provide a more talented workforce.

What is a “disruptive” issue you are interested in?

I drive a Tesla and am interested in autonomous driving and battery technology.



What does your legislative district need from Tallahassee?

– The Legislature should remove all burdensome, overreaching and unnecessary regulations that hurt our competitiveness and diminish our opportunity to attract a high-wage and talented workforce.

– More parental choice and control in education.

– Investment in infrastructure.

Who was the best governor in Florida’s modern history?

Gov. Ron DeSantis. He has been an excellent steward in walking the tightrope of going against the grain and leaning towards freedom during this COVID-19 pandemic with a phased and measured approach. He has delivered on his education reform, has a pro-business conservative approach to problems, and delivered quickly regarding funding towards water quality both Red Tide and Blue Green Algae and other environmental concerns.



If you could amend the Florida Constitution, what would you change?

I am a member of the Sarasota County Charter Review Board and I am not supportive of amending any Constitution, Federal, State or County Charter.



Are yard signs an important part of campaigning in your district?

Yard signs are, big signs are not.

What’s the first thing you read each morning?

Florida Politics, Sunburn and the Sayfie review.

Where do you get your political news?

– Florida Politics.

– Justin Sayfie Morning and Afternoon Shortlist

– James Madison Institute

– The Capitolist

– Florida Tax Watch

– Townhall

– Inside Florida Politics

– Sarasota Herald Tribune

– Monday’s Daily Pulse

– Washington Post

– Florida Trend

Social media presence? Twitter handle?

– Facebook



In 280 characters, what’s a Tweet that best describes your campaign message?

All issues analyzed through a conservative lens by rewarding free enterprise and keeping the promise of America and Florida alive. I pledge to represent Sarasota and protect its unique character and values.



Hobbies?

Scuba diving, snow skiing and gardening.



Favorite sport and sports team?

Tampa Bay Lightning and Tampa Bay Bucs.