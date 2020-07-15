Connect with us

Debbie Murcarsel-powell is blasting Mayor Carlos Giménez for his response to COVID-19.

Carlos Giménez falls further behind Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in CD 26 fundraising contest

Giménez raised more than $617,000 during the most recent quarter.

Republican candidate Carlos Giménez is trailing incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for the second straight quarter, according to the most recent financial reports filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Giménez raised just over $617,000 during the most recent quarter, which covers financial activity from April 1-June 30. Giménez has now topped $1 million raised in just two quarters since he entered the race in January.

Mucarsel-Powell, however, added close to $837,000 during the quarter, topping Giménez by nearly $220,000. Overall, she’s raised nearly $3.8 million this cycle.

The incumbent retains more than $2.75 million in cash on hand. Giménez is sitting on just over $860,000, according to documents filed with the FEC. Candidates faced a Wednesday, July 15 deadline to report all financial activity through the end of the quarter.

Mucarsel-Powell is unopposed on the Democratic side in Florida’s 26th Congressional District. That means she has a free path to defending her seat this November.

Giménez, however, must compete in the Republican primary against Omar Blanco, the former head of Miami-Dade Firefighters Local 1403. That could further cause Giménez to burn through his war chest more quickly in the next two months than Mucarsel-Powell.

Blanco has struggled to keep up in the fundraising game. He added just over $43,000 during the second quarter of 2020, well short of the $617,000 hauled in by Giménez.

Blanco has collected just over $170,000 in total since entering the race last August. He has only $67,000 remaining as of June 30.

The district spans portions of southern Miami-Dade County, including Homestead, as well as all of Monroe County, covering the Keys.

Mucarsel-Powell won the seat in 2018 by defeating former Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo by just two percentage points. Mucarsel-Powell herself has said she expects the CD 26 contest to  be “one of the toughest” in the nation.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has placed Mucarsel-Powell in its Frontline Program, which funnels resources to potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbents in the House.

Mucarsel-Powell will make that task easier if she continues to outraise Giménez, who has significant name recognition in the county due to his eight-year tenure as Mayor.

Giménez and Blanco will face off in the Aug. 18 GOP primary for the right to challenge Mucarsel-Powell. This is the last fundraising report due before that contest.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

