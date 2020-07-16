Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Maria Elvira Salazar tops Donna Shalala in Q2 fundraising, but Shalala extends cash on hand lead

2020 Headlines

Laura Loomer takes top fundraising spot for fourth straight quarter, but still trails Lois Frankel in cash on hand

2020 Headlines

Casey Askar looms over CD 19 primary with $1.76M cash on hand

2020 Headlines

Carlos Giménez falls further behind Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in CD 26 fundraising contest

2020

CD 3 Republican Kat Cammack raised another $250K in Q2

2020 Headlines

State, voting rights groups battle at high court

2020

Maria Elvira Salazar tops Donna Shalala in Q2 fundraising, but Shalala extends cash on hand lead

The two could be headed for a rematch of the 2018 contest, which Shalala won.

on

Republican candidate Maria Elvira Salazar topped incumbent Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala in fundraising for the second straight quarter.

Shalala did manage to increase her cash on hand lead, however, as she seeks to defend her seat in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

Salazar collected nearly $560,000 during the second quarter of 2020. That’s according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission which covered financial activity April 1-June 30.

That number is a jump from Salazar’s first quarter total, when she raised more than $314,000. Both hauls were enough to top Shalala.

Salazar has added more than $1.7 million so far this cycle and has more than $1.2 million still on hand.

Shalala leads in that latter metric though, with $1.8 remaining in her war chest. The freshman Congresswoman added $532,000 in the second quarter and has collected more than $2.6 million overall.

Though Shalala fell about $26,000 short in money raised during the last quarter, she also spent $34,000 less than Salazar’s total raised. That allowed Shalala to expand her cash on hand lead.

Shalala won the open seat in 2018, defeating Salazar by 6 percentage points.

While Shalala has a clear path to the general election on the Democratic side, Salazar is part of a three-person contest to secure the GOP nomination and force a rematch.

In terms of money raised, Salazar is dominating her two opponents, Juan Fiol and Raymond Molina.

Conversa_728x90

Molina took in less than $12,000 in the second quarter, while Fiol added only $1,300. Write-in candidate Frank Polo, Sr. also qualified for the contest, but raised under $300 last quarter. All maintain barely any money going forward.

Federal campaigns faced a Wednesday deadline to report all financial activity through June 30.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami Beach halts all short-term rentals due to COVID-19.