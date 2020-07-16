Spencer Roach backing Mike Giallombardo in HD 77 GOP primary

The chair of the Lee County Legislative Delegation made clear which House District 77 candidates he wants in Tallahassee.

Rep. Spencer Roach, a North Fort Myers Republican, endorsed Mike Giallombardo in Republican primary.

“My focus is on building a strong team to speak with one voice on behalf of Southwest Florida,” Roach said.

“Mike Giallombardo is the best candidate to fill that role. He has impressed me with his commitment to conservative principles, work ethic and his focus on being a true public servant. I am proud to offer my strongest possible endorsement of Mike Giallombardo to represent the people of Cape Coral in the Florida House.”

Giallombardo faces Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce chair Bryan Blackwell in a Republican primary. Democrat Josh Lopez will face the winner in November.

In recent weeks, Giallombardo has gained in fundraising and endorsements. That includes support from Cape Coral Mayor Joe Coviello and former Mayor Eric Feichthaler, and former Lieutenant Governors Carlos Lopez-Cantera and Jeff Kottkamp, the latter of whom once represented the area in the House.

Roach’s own District 79 hugs adjacent the District 77 jurisdiction. Notably, Roach has been closely aligned with outgoing District 77 Rep. Dane Eagle, the House Republican Leader and now a candidate for Congress. Eagle, for his part, also supports Giallombardo.

Both Roach and Giallombardo share a history in uniform as combat veterans. The Cape Coral Republican embraced the support.

“Spencer is a mentor and friend and I am truly and honor to have earned his support,” Giallombardo said. ”His dedication to the fight to protect our individual liberties and in reducing the size and scope of government is unparalleled. I hope I am blessed with the opportunity to stand beside him in the Florida House and fight together for Southwest Florida.”

Giallombardo previously served in the 4th Infantry Division as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.He remains a warrant officer in the Florida National Guard, for which he has occasionally had to take a break from campaigning to be deployed to support COVID-19 response.