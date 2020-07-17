NRA, United Sportsmen of Florida back Kaylee Tuck in HD 55

Connect with us

She earned an “A” from the NRA.

on

The National Rifle Association and the United Sportsmen of Florida have endorsed Sebring Republican Kaylee Tuck in the race for House District 55.

The endorsements were handed down in a Friday letter to Tuck’s campaign.

“The National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) and the United Sportsmen of Florida are pleased to inform you that both organizations have endorsed you for election in Florida House District 55. We sincerely appreciate your strong support of the Second Amendment, self-defense, and anti-crime issues,” reads the letter, signed by former NRA president and United Sportsmen of Florida executive director Marion Hammer.

The letter also lists Tuck’s ratings from both organizations — an “A” from the NRA and “PRO-GUN” from United Sportsmen of Florida.

Tuck is one of two candidates running for the GOP nomination in HD 55, the seat currently held by term-limited Rep. Cary Pigman. She will be up against Ned Hancock on the Aug. 18 primary ballot.

Through July 10, Hancock led in fundraising with nearly $220,000 raised and about $73,000 left to spend in his campaign account. His political committee, Heartland Conservatives, has pulled in another $11,000 since it launched earlier this year.

Tuck, through the same date, had reeled in $128,000 and had $18,350 in the bank, including $10,000 in loans. She’s raised another $34,000 through her committee, Heartland Prosperity, which had $12,000 on hand at the end of last week.

The winner of the primary contest will face Democratic candidate Linda Tripp in November, though Republicans have the advantage in the district — Pigman was reelected with nearly two-thirds of the vote in 2018.

HD 55 encompasses Glades, Highlands and Okeechobee counties as well as part of St. Lucie County.

