Florida Democratic Party gives $17K bump to Jennifer Webb in HD 69 race

Webb is so far outraising her Republican opponent.

on

Rep. Jennifer Webb got a huge boost from the Florida Democratic Party this month in her reelection bid for House District 69.

Webb is unopposed in the Democratic primary, but faces Republican Linda Chaney in the November general election.

FDP kicked in $17,000 for research, likely on her GOP opponent, according to the most recent campaign finance reports with the Florida Division of Elections covering activity from June 27-July 10.

Webb raised just over $6,800 during the most recent finance period, bringing her total raised to more than $153,000. Webb’s latest haul was about half what she raised during the previous two week period, but that report did not include a giant helping from FDP.

Of that haul she’s spent about $29,000, leaving her with just shy of $125,000 on hand.

Those expenditures include $7,200 in most recent reporting period, most of that on consulting with Clearview Polling and Research.

Webb took in $500 each from the AT&T Florida PAC, the Florida Home Builders Association, the Carlton Fields PAC and the Truist Florida PAC, the new bank created when SunTrust and BB&T merged.

Chaney hasn’t yet filed her latest campaign report, but had only raised just under $13,000 as of June 26.

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at Janelle@floridapolitics.com.

