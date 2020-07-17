Florida Democratic Party gives $17K bump to Jennifer Webb in HD 69 race

Rep. Jennifer Webb got a huge boost from the Florida Democratic Party this month in her reelection bid for House District 69.

Webb is unopposed in the Democratic primary, but faces Republican Linda Chaney in the November general election.

FDP kicked in $17,000 for research, likely on her GOP opponent, according to the most recent campaign finance reports with the Florida Division of Elections covering activity from June 27-July 10.

Webb raised just over $6,800 during the most recent finance period, bringing her total raised to more than $153,000. Webb’s latest haul was about half what she raised during the previous two week period, but that report did not include a giant helping from FDP.

Of that haul she’s spent about $29,000, leaving her with just shy of $125,000 on hand.

Those expenditures include $7,200 in most recent reporting period, most of that on consulting with Clearview Polling and Research.

Webb took in $500 each from the AT&T Florida PAC, the Florida Home Builders Association, the Carlton Fields PAC and the Truist Florida PAC, the new bank created when SunTrust and BB&T merged.

Chaney hasn’t yet filed her latest campaign report, but had only raised just under $13,000 as of June 26.