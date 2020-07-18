Florida’s elected officials and politicians react to the passing of John Lewis

Civil rights legend Rep. John Robert Lewis died Friday after a battle with cancer. He was 80.

Lewis, a Democrat, served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 5th congressional district for more than three decades.

Florida leaders paid tribute to Lewis’ life.

Here’s what some of them have said:

Former President Barack Obama:

“Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did. And thanks to him, we now all have our marching orders — to keep believing in the possibility of remaking this country we love until it lives up to its full promise.”

Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried:

Congressman John Lewis was the best of us. He believed in the America towards which we aspire and may yet achieve. May he rest in power and in peace. pic.twitter.com/Zjfhw0qdHn — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) July 18, 2020

U.S. Senator Rick Scott:

Ann & I send our thoughts and prayers to the loved ones of John Lewis. He left an indelible mark on our country and spent his entire life giving a voice to the voiceless. We are forever grateful for his service to our country and our world. https://t.co/KftAXBWpsw — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 18, 2020

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan:

Saddened to learn of the death of my friend, civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis. John and I worked closely together on many issues as members of the House Ways and Means Committee. He was a remarkable man who made our country better. He will be missed but not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/te8E3kcQwA — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) July 18, 2020

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor:

“John Lewis devoted his life to justice and freedom in America. He encouraged us to live our highest ideals, achieve racial equality and guarantee the right to vote for all.

“John was truly the ‘conscience of the Congress’ and led House Democrats in a sit in on the Floor of the House of Representatives following the Pulse Nightclub shooting. There was never a fight for justice, fairness and equality that John was not at the helm of. He dedicated his life to ensuring our nation’s founding ideals -equality, fairness and freedom- were available to all Americans.

“What a joy to be with him and so many of my neighbors on a visit to St. Pete four years ago. John Lewis was generous in his praise for prize winning journalists who spoke out against the Klan, segregation and the brutal violence that marked that time. Even to these who bore the scars of the battle, John reminded them and all there that their “race is still being run” and they needed to continue “ finding a way to get in the way.”

“I was honored to join Rep. Lewis in Selma on the 50th anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where he’d marched so many years before with great uncertainty of what lie ahead. He never gave up on what he believed to be the ideals of America, and leaves behind a generation of young Americans to take up his fight. We are all better for the life’s work and good trouble of John, and he will be sorely missed.”

“John Lewis loved America. He loved it even though he felt “the first fist against flesh on the Freedom Ride” at Rock Hill; despite the scars he bore from a fractured skull at Selma; and, through the many times America has not lived up to its creed as he served so well Washington. He was a gentle and humble man. It’s been the honor of my life to call him a friend and colleague.

“We will not see his like again. so we all must channel his faith and amazing courage to continue his work and make an America more worthy of such love.”

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist:

U.S. Rep. Val Demings:

“I woke up this morning to the sad, sad news of the passing of my friend and colleague, Mr. John Lewis. Every time I would see him, I would say, ‘Hello Mr. John Lewis.’ He would respond, ‘please call me John.’ And I would say, ‘okay, Mr. John Lewis.’ We would both laugh.

“I was in awe in the ‘60s and am still in awe today of the man who was larger than life. Mr. John Lewis was strong as a lion, yet gentle as dove. He loved America and was willing to work hard and sacrifice to make it a better place. In the dark and difficult days, he reminded us to protect our inner light, maintain our hope and our spirit; that only despair can impede the cause of justice.”

“He told us to seek out ‘good trouble,’ teaching us that nonviolence is not the same as passivity. He never lifted a hand in anger and yet his hands shaped America. As a student, he made the decision to devote—and risk—his life in the cause of justice. I know that he saw the same bravery in today’s young activists; that he loved them. In unity, we must continue to work together to hold America to its promise.

“Thank you, Mr. John Lewis, for a life well lived.”

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson:

“We have lost a giant with the passing of Congressman John Lewis. He was a humble leader who dedicated his life to service, justice and equality for all. When we talk about a true ‘Champion for the People,’ John Lewis is the embodiment of that title. He was more than a colleague, but a mentor to all of us who serve in Congress. I will never forget earlier this year when we hosted a surprise celebration for his birthday. The energy in the room was nothing but admiration, respect and love. He was my hero and my friend.

“My brother, rest easy knowing your legacy lives on through each of us. We will keep getting into ‘good trouble’ in your name.”

U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho:

“Last night America lost a true giant. John Lewis was not only a hero in the civil rights movement, he was also one of the kindest, most noble souls I’ve ever had the pleasure to know. He was a pillar of humility and moral courage throughout his long life of service. History will never forget how he stood against the forces of racism and bigotry and how he countered those forces with love, hope, and an affection for his fellow man. May God bless the life of John Lewis and continue to bless his family during this difficult time.”

Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham:

I’m broken. Simply one of the best people I have ever had the honor to call friend. He occupied and will always occupy a place in my heart. If we could all aspire to be half as kind and good as John Lewis, the world would be a better place. I love you & will miss you. Sleep well. — Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) July 18, 2020

State Senator Rob Bradley:

His truth is marching on. RIP, Congressman. pic.twitter.com/RtJuVQk4fh — Rob Bradley (@Rob_Bradley) July 18, 2020

State Senator Manny Diaz:

Rest in Peace Congressman John Lewis, He lead by example showing us that all Americans can pursue life, liberty & happiness. Spending a lifetime of service to his country & his constituents, we have all lost a titan who embodied the spirit of our country 🇺🇸 — Manny Diaz Jr. (@SenMannyDiazJr) July 18, 2020



State Senator Bobby Powell:

A Civil Rights Icon and Leader was taken from us late last night after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. Congressman Lewis, your pursuit of justice is inspiring and your legacy will live on forever. Thank you for your life of service. Rest in Power, Sir. #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/TznfMwA89Y — Senator Bobby Powell, Jr. (@BobbyPowellJr) July 18, 2020

State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez:

Today, we lost the “conscience of Congress.” Rep. John Lewis devoted his life to fighting injustice & served us with humility & courage in Congress for nearly 40 years. May we honor his legacy by continuing the fight for true justice for all. #goodtroublehttps://t.co/dXO9Hb7nlL — Sen. José Javier Rodríguez (@JoseJavierJJR) July 18, 2020



State Rep. Tracie Davis:

“As a young woman at Raines High School, I remember one of my teachers, Mrs. Juanita Tunstall, having a class about the March on Washington. While the event and the participants seemed worlds away, there was one man serving in Congress who was still leading. Mrs. Tunstall introduced the man and talked about his life’s work and the fact that he was still – on the job. That man was John Lewis.

“I was inspired by his tenacity, his gift to powerfully give voice to our community, and most importantly his grace.

“He was graceful enough to hug a man who beat him senseless during his work for equality. He was graceful enough to say, “I forgive them all, because hate is too heavy of a burden for me to bear”.

“His grace will always be a compass of compassion for me and for all those who serve and want to see better for our country.

“While we celebrate the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis, we must also remember his brother in arms, the Rev. C.T. Vivian. Together, they changed the fabric of our nation. For that we should always be grateful.

“As our leaders take their rest from a life of labor, the time is now for us to take up the mantle. In the words of Senator Ted Kennedy, “the work goes on, the cause endures, the hope still lives, and the dream shall never die”. Rest well Good Soldiers, rest well.”

Director of Emergency Management and former state Rep. Jared Moskowitz:

Just at the time that we need @repjohnlewis the most he is gone. The giants are leaving us being replaced by lesser men. His legacy and impact will not be seen again. — Jared MASKowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) July 18, 2020

Former Rep. Sean Shaw:

“Rep. John Lewis’ unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and freedom has guaranteed the civil liberties we hold today. While his passing is devastating; especially in the current times of civil unrest, his legacy must live on through each of us.

“Rest in power, Congressman.”